How to use external hard drive as RAM Windows 10?
Modern computers come equipped with a certain amount of Random Access Memory (RAM), which plays a vital role in the overall performance and speed of the system. However, if you find that your PC is running slow or struggling to handle resource-intensive tasks, there is a way to increase your computer’s performance by utilizing an external hard drive as additional RAM.
The process of utilizing an external hard drive as RAM, also known as “virtual memory,” involves making changes to your computer’s settings. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to achieve this:
Step 1: Connect your external hard drive to your computer
Ensure that your external hard drive is connected to your PC and recognized by the operating system. Make sure it has enough free space to use as virtual memory. It’s recommended to have an external hard drive with USB 3.0 or higher for better performance.
Step 2: Open Windows 10 System Properties
Right-click on the “Start” button, and from the context menu, select “System.” This will open the Windows Settings window. Alternatively, you can press the Windows key + Pause/Break key combination to access the System properties directly.
Step 3: Access Advanced System Settings
In the System window, click on the “Advanced system settings” option, typically located on the left-hand side of the window. This action will open the System Properties dialog box.
Step 4: Configure Virtual Memory
Within the System Properties dialog box, navigate to the “Advanced” tab and click on the “Settings” button under the Performance section.
Next, in the Performance Options window, navigate to the “Advanced” tab again and click on the “Change” button under the Virtual Memory section.
Step 5: Assign the external hard drive as virtual memory
Uncheck the option “Automatically manage paging file size for all drives.” Then, select your external hard drive from the list of drives displayed and click on the “Custom size” option.
Specify the initial and maximum size for your virtual memory. It’s recommended to set both values to the same number for simplicity. Ideally, the size should be around 1.5 to 4 times the amount of physical RAM you have installed on your computer. However, ensure that you don’t allocate more space than available on your external hard drive.
Step 6: Apply the changes and restart your computer
After specifying the size, click on the “Set” button and then on “OK” to apply the changes. You might need to restart your computer for the changes to take effect.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about using an external hard drive as RAM in Windows 10:
Q1: Can I use any external hard drive as RAM?
A1: Yes, you can use any external hard drive as RAM, as long as it is recognized by your computer and has sufficient free space.
Q2: Can using an external hard drive as RAM improve my computer’s performance?
A2: Yes, utilizing an external hard drive as additional RAM can enhance your computer’s performance, especially when dealing with memory-intensive applications.
Q3: Is it better to use an SSD or HDD as RAM?
A3: It is better to use an SSD (Solid State Drive) as RAM because it provides much faster read and write speeds compared to traditional HDDs (Hard Disk Drives).
Q4: Can I use multiple external hard drives as RAM?
A4: Yes, you can use multiple external hard drives as RAM on Windows 10, as long as they are recognized by your system.
Q5: What happens if I disconnect the external hard drive while it is being used as RAM?
A5: Disconnecting the external hard drive while it is being used as RAM can lead to system instability and potential data loss. It is always recommended to properly eject the hard drive before disconnecting it.
Q6: Can I use the same external hard drive for both storage and virtual memory?
A6: While it is technically possible, it is not recommended to use the same external hard drive for storage and virtual memory simultaneously. It can cause performance issues and increase the risk of data corruption.
Q7: Can I still use my internal RAM when using an external hard drive as RAM?
A7: Yes, your computer will continue to use its internal RAM while utilizing an external hard drive as additional memory.
Q8: How can I monitor the performance and usage of my external hard drive when used as RAM?
A8: You can monitor the performance and usage of your external hard drive by using built-in Windows tools like Task Manager or Performance Monitor. Both tools provide information about system resources, including virtual memory usage.
Q9: Can I revert back to using only internal RAM?
A9: Yes, you can easily revert back to using only internal RAM by following the same steps mentioned earlier in this guide. Simply recheck the “Automatically manage paging file size for all drives” option under Virtual Memory settings.
Q10: Will using an external hard drive as RAM void my system’s warranty?
A10: No, using an external hard drive as RAM will not void your system’s warranty. It is considered a safe and acceptable practice.
Q11: Can I use an external SSD or USB flash drive as RAM?
A11: Yes, you can use an external SSD or USB flash drive as RAM. However, it’s important to note that the performance benefits may vary depending on the external storage device’s speed.
Q12: Will using an external hard drive as RAM eliminate the need to upgrade my internal RAM?
A12: While using an external hard drive as RAM can improve your computer’s performance, it does not eliminate the need for upgrading your internal RAM. Upgrading internal RAM offers better performance gains as it operates at a much higher speed than external storage devices.