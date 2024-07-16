How to use external hard drive as network storage?

External hard drives are a popular solution for those who require additional storage space for their files. However, many people may not be aware that external hard drives can also be employed as network storage devices, allowing multiple users to access files simultaneously. If you are interested in using an external hard drive as network storage, read on to learn how to set it up and benefit from its advantages.
Setting up your external hard drive as network storage
1. **Connect your external hard drive to your computer**: Start by plugging the external hard drive into an available USB port on your computer. Ensure it is properly connected and recognized by your operating system.
2. **Share the external hard drive**: Right-click on the external hard drive icon and select the “Properties” option. From the properties window, navigate to the “Sharing” tab and click on the “Advanced Sharing” button.
3. **Enable sharing**: In the advanced sharing window, check the box that says “Share this folder”. You can also assign a name to your shared drive if you prefer. Afterward, click on the “Permissions” button to manage access permissions for the shared drive.
4. **Set access permissions**: In the permissions window, you can grant specific users or groups access to the shared drive. Choose between read-only or read-write access depending on your requirements. Remember to click “Apply” and “OK” to save your changes.
5. **Access the shared drive over the network**: On other devices connected to the same network, open File Explorer (Windows) or Finder (Mac). In the network section, you should see your computer’s name, and the shared drive should be accessible by clicking on it.
6. **Mapping the drive for convenient access**: To make accessing the shared drive even more convenient, you can map it as a network drive. Right-click on the network drive and select “Map network drive.” Choose a letter to assign to the drive and click “Finish.” The mapped drive will appear in File Explorer or Finder, allowing quick access.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I use any external hard drive as network storage?
Yes, generally, any external hard drive can be used as network storage, although it is always a good idea to verify if the drive supports file sharing.
2. Can I use network storage with both Windows and Mac devices?
Yes, network storage can be accessed and used by both Windows and Mac devices.
3. How many users can access the network storage simultaneously?
The number of users who can simultaneously access network storage depends on your network capabilities and the limitations of your external hard drive.
4. Can I access the network storage from outside my local network?
In most cases, you can access network storage from outside your local network by setting up port forwarding on your router. However, this requires advanced networking knowledge and may not be possible in all situations.
5. Can I password-protect the shared network drive?
Yes, you can password-protect the shared network drive by assigning appropriate access permissions in the sharing settings.
6. Is it possible to use network storage without connecting to a computer?
Yes, there are dedicated network-attached storage (NAS) devices available that connect directly to your router, eliminating the need for a computer.
7. Can I use multiple external hard drives for network storage?
Yes, you can connect multiple external hard drives and share them as network storage, either through a computer or a NAS device.
8. Can I access network storage on mobile devices?
Yes, you can access network storage on mobile devices through various file manager apps available on both iOS and Android platforms.
9. Can I use network storage for media streaming?
Yes, network storage can be used to stream media files like movies, music, or photos to devices such as smart TVs, game consoles, or media players.
10. What happens if the computer hosting the shared drive is turned off?
If the computer hosting the shared drive is turned off, the network storage will not be accessible until the computer is turned back on and the shared drive is available again.
11. Can I connect wirelessly to network storage?
Yes, you can connect wirelessly to network storage as long as your computer or device is connected to the same Wi-Fi network.
12. Is it possible to expand the storage capacity of network storage?
Yes, you can expand the storage capacity of network storage by connecting additional external hard drives or upgrading your NAS device with larger drives, depending on your setup.