How to use dvd player on roku TV without hdmi?

Roku TV has become a popular choice for streaming content, but what if you want to watch your favorite DVDs on it? While Roku TV doesn’t have an HDMI input for connecting a DVD player directly, there are alternative methods that can be employed to enjoy your DVD collection.
The Answer: Using an AV-to-HDMI Converter
One effective solution to connect your DVD player to Roku TV without HDMI is by using an AV-to-HDMI converter. This device can convert the audio-video signal from your DVD player into a format compatible with Roku TV’s HDMI input. Follow these steps to get started:
1. Prepare the necessary equipment: You will need an AV-to-HDMI converter, standard AV cables (red, white, and yellow), an HDMI cable, your DVD player, and your Roku TV.
2. Connect the AV cables: Plug one end of the AV cables into the corresponding colored output jacks on your DVD player (red to red, white to white, and yellow to yellow).
3. Connect the AV cables to the converter: Attach the other end of the AV cables to the input jacks on the AV-to-HDMI converter.
4. Plug in the HDMI cable: Connect one end of the HDMI cable into the output port of the AV-to-HDMI converter.
5. Connect to Roku TV: Plug the other end of the HDMI cable into one of the available HDMI ports on your Roku TV.
6. Power up the devices: Turn on your DVD player, Roku TV, and the AV-to-HDMI converter.
7. Select the correct input source: On your Roku TV, navigate to the Home screen and select the appropriate HDMI input channel where you connected the converter.
8. Start playing your DVD: Insert a DVD into your DVD player and use its remote control to start playback. You should now be able to watch your DVD on your Roku TV.
Remember, for this method to work, you need to have both the DVD player and Roku TV turned on. Additionally, make sure to switch the input source on your Roku TV whenever you want to watch a DVD.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I connect my DVD player to Roku TV wirelessly?
No, Roku TV doesn’t support direct wireless connections for DVD players. The AV-to-HDMI converter method is the most suitable solution.
2. Are AV-to-HDMI converters expensive?
AV-to-HDMI converters are reasonably priced and widely available. You can find them in various price ranges depending on the brand and features.
3. I have a DVD player with component outputs. Can I still use an AV-to-HDMI converter?
Yes, you can use an AV-to-HDMI converter with component outputs, but you will also need to connect the relevant component cables (red, green, and blue) from your DVD player to the converter.
4. What if my Roku TV is already connected to other HDMI devices?
If all the HDMI ports on your Roku TV are occupied, you may need to disconnect one of the existing devices or consider using an HDMI switch to expand the number of HDMI inputs available.
5. Can I play DVDs on Roku TV without a DVD player?
No, Roku TV doesn’t have a built-in DVD drive, so you’ll need an external DVD player.
6. Can I use a VCR instead of a DVD player?
Yes, you can use the same method with a VCR by connecting it to the AV-to-HDMI converter using the standard AV cables.
7. Do I need a specific brand of AV-to-HDMI converter?
No, any reputable AV-to-HDMI converter should work just fine. Select one that meets your requirements and fits your budget.
8. How do I know which HDMI input to select on Roku TV?
You can switch between your Roku TV’s HDMI inputs by using the “Input” or “Source” button on your Roku TV remote control or by navigating through the on-screen menu.
9. Can I use this method to play DVDs in high-definition?
While this method allows you to view DVDs on your Roku TV, the video quality would still be limited to the DVD’s standard definition. The converter won’t enhance the resolution.
10. Are there any audio quality considerations with this setup?
Using an AV-to-HDMI converter should maintain the audio quality, but keep in mind that it will be limited to the capabilities of your DVD player and Roku TV.
11. Can I connect multiple DVD players to Roku TV using this method?
You can connect multiple DVD players by using an HDMI switch to toggle between them, but keep in mind that you would need to manually switch inputs on both the switch and your Roku TV.
12. Can I use this method with other smart TVs?
Yes, you can use this method with other smart TVs that lack an HDMI input for connecting a DVD player. The process would be similar to the steps outlined here.