Clearblue is a leading brand when it comes to home fertility monitoring. They offer a range of advanced fertility monitors that help women track their menstrual cycle more accurately and maximize their chances of conceiving. In this article, we will discuss how to use the Clearblue Advanced Fertility Monitor and provide answers to some frequently asked questions about this product.
How to use Clearblue Advanced Fertility Monitor?
The Clearblue Advanced Fertility Monitor is a simple and effective tool for tracking your fertility. Follow these steps to use it correctly:
1. Start using the monitor on the first day of your menstrual cycle.
2. Every morning, use the monitor to test your urine. Hold the test stick in your urine stream for 3 seconds or collect a urine sample in a clean, dry container and dip the test stick into it for 15 seconds.
3. Wait for the result window to display your fertility status. It will show low, high, or peak fertility based on your hormone levels.
4. Record the results in the monitor’s memory by pressing the “m” button.
5. Continue testing every day until you see peak fertility. The monitor will typically require 10-20 test sticks per cycle.
Using the Clearblue Advanced Fertility Monitor takes the guesswork out of predicting ovulation by monitoring two key fertility hormones, estrogen and luteinizing hormone (LH). By tracking these hormones, the monitor can identify the days of your menstrual cycle when you are most fertile.
Now let’s address some commonly asked questions about the Clearblue Advanced Fertility Monitor:
1. How accurate is the Clearblue Advanced Fertility Monitor?
The Clearblue Advanced Fertility Monitor is over 99% accurate in detecting the LH surge, which indicates the onset of ovulation. However, it is important to note that no fertility monitor can guarantee pregnancy.
2. Can I use the Clearblue Advanced Fertility Monitor if I have irregular periods?
Yes, you can still use the monitor if you have irregular periods. However, it may take a few cycles for the monitor to adapt to your unique hormonal patterns.
3. Can the monitor be used as a contraceptive?
No, the Clearblue Advanced Fertility Monitor is not intended for use as a contraceptive method. It is designed to help women identify their fertile days to maximize their chances of conception.
4. Can I reuse the test sticks?
No, the test sticks are for single-use only. Each test stick is designed to be used once and then discarded.
5. Can the monitor be used during breastfeeding?
Yes, the Clearblue Advanced Fertility Monitor can be used during breastfeeding. However, breastfeeding can affect a woman’s hormone levels, so it may take a bit longer for the monitor to establish a regular cycle.
6. Is it possible to get a false peak fertility reading?
While the Clearblue Advanced Fertility Monitor is highly accurate, there is still a small chance of getting a false peak fertility reading. This can happen if your hormone levels fluctuate unexpectedly.
7. Can stress or illness affect the monitor’s readings?
High levels of stress or illness can affect your hormone levels and potentially impact the monitor’s readings. It’s best to try and use the monitor during periods of relative stability.
8. Can medications interfere with the monitor’s results?
Certain medications, such as hormonal contraceptives or fertility treatments, can interfere with the monitor’s results. It’s essential to consult your healthcare provider if you are taking any medications or undergoing fertility treatments.
9. How long does it take to see peak fertility?
The time it takes to see peak fertility varies from woman to woman. On average, it can take up to 10 test sticks, but it can also take longer, especially if you have irregular cycles.
10. Can I use the monitor if I’m already pregnant?
No, the monitor should not be used once you become pregnant. It is only intended for use by women who are trying to conceive.
11. Is the Clearblue Advanced Fertility Monitor reusable?
Yes, the monitor itself is reusable. Once you have purchased the monitor, you can use it for multiple cycles by purchasing additional test sticks.
12. Can the monitor be used by women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)?
Yes, women with PCOS can use the Clearblue Advanced Fertility Monitor, but they may require additional test sticks and cycles for the monitor to adapt to their unique hormonal patterns.
In conclusion, the Clearblue Advanced Fertility Monitor is a reliable tool for tracking fertility and maximizing your chances of conceiving. By following the simple steps outlined above and understanding the unique features of this monitor, you can confidently navigate your menstrual cycle and increase your chances of achieving the desired pregnancy.