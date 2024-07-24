How to use both onboard graphics and graphics card?

Utilizing both onboard graphics and a dedicated graphics card can significantly enhance your computer’s graphical performance. While the onboard graphics are integrated within the motherboard, a dedicated graphics card is an additional hardware component. By combining both of these resources, you can maximize your system’s potential for running graphics-intensive applications and games. In this article, we will explore the steps to utilize both onboard graphics and a graphics card effectively.
1. Check Compatibility
Before attempting to use both onboard graphics and a dedicated graphics card, it is crucial to ensure that your motherboard supports this feature. Consult your motherboard’s manual or visit the manufacturer’s website to confirm compatibility.
2. Enable IGPU Multi-Monitor
Enter the BIOS/UEFI settings by pressing the appropriate key during system startup (usually Del or F2). Locate the setting for IGPU Multi-Monitor and enable it. This option allows you to independently use both the onboard graphics and the graphics card simultaneously.
3. Install the Dedicated Graphics Card
Insert the graphics card into an available PCIe slot on your motherboard. Ensure all power connections are secure, and the card is properly seated.
4. Connect Monitors
To utilize both the onboard graphics and the graphics card simultaneously, connect at least one monitor to each. You can plug one monitor into the dedicated graphics card’s video output and another monitor into the video output on the motherboard’s rear I/O panel.
5. Update Graphics Card Drivers
Download and install the latest drivers for your dedicated graphics card from the manufacturer’s website. Regularly updating these drivers will ensure optimal performance and compatibility.
6. Adjust Graphics Settings
Access your computer’s graphics settings either through the dedicated graphics card’s control panel or the Windows Display Settings. Configure the graphics settings to extend or duplicate the display across both monitors.
7. **Select the Preferred Graphics Adapter**
**To use both the onboard graphics and the graphics card simultaneously, you need to select the preferred graphics adapter in the BIOS/UEFI settings. Locate the setting for Primary Display and choose the onboard graphics as the primary adapter. This will enable you to utilize the dedicated graphics card while also utilizing the onboard graphics for additional displays.**
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1: Can I use both onboard graphics and graphics card for gaming?
Yes, utilizing both the onboard graphics and a graphics card can enhance your gaming experience by allowing for multiple monitors or improved graphics processing power.
Q2: Does my motherboard support using both onboard graphics and a graphics card?
Check your motherboard’s documentation or contact the manufacturer to verify if it supports using both onboard graphics and a graphics card simultaneously.
Q3: Do I need to install drivers for my onboard graphics if I’m using a dedicated graphics card?
Although it is not mandatory, it is recommended to keep your onboard graphics drivers updated for optimal performance and compatibility.
Q4: How many monitors can I connect using both onboard graphics and a graphics card?
The number of monitors you can connect to your system depends on the graphics card and motherboard specifications. Typically, it supports at least two monitors.
Q5: Can I use different resolutions and refresh rates for my extended displays?
Yes, you can use different resolutions and refresh rates for each monitor when using both onboard graphics and a graphics card.
Q6: Can I enable SLI/Crossfire when using both the onboard graphics and graphics card?
No, SLI (Scalable Link Interface) for NVIDIA or Crossfire for AMD graphics cards cannot be enabled when using both the onboard graphics and a dedicated graphics card.
Q7: Will using both onboard graphics and a graphics card increase power consumption?
Yes, using both onboard graphics and a dedicated graphics card will slightly increase power consumption compared to using only one.
Q8: Can I use different graphics cards for the dedicated and onboard graphics?
No, the onboard graphics are integrated into the motherboard, and you cannot use a different graphics card for it.
Q9: Can I use both onboard graphics and a graphics card on a laptop?
No, laptops usually do not have the option to use both onboard and dedicated graphics simultaneously. They rely solely on their dedicated graphics card.
Q10: Can using both onboard graphics and a graphics card cause compatibility issues?
While it is rare, some applications or games may experience compatibility issues when using both onboard graphics and a graphics card simultaneously.
Q11: Should I disable the onboard graphics if I’m using a graphics card?
No, you do not need to disable the onboard graphics. It can still be utilized for additional displays even if you have a dedicated graphics card installed.
Q12: Will using both onboard graphics and a graphics card improve overall system performance?
Yes, by utilizing both resources, you can distribute the graphics processing load and potentially improve overall system performance, particularly in graphics-intensive tasks.