Monitoring the performance and health of your computer is crucial for ensuring its optimal functioning and avoiding any potential issues. One popular tool for monitoring your system is Argus Monitor. In this article, we will explore the features of Argus Monitor and guide you on how to use it effectively.
What is Argus Monitor?
Argus Monitor is a software utility designed to monitor the critical components of your computer, including temperatures, fan speeds, and hard drive health. It provides real-time monitoring and can alert you if any values exceed predefined thresholds, allowing you to prevent hardware damage or failure.
How to use Argus Monitor?
Using Argus Monitor is straightforward and can be done following these simple steps:
1. Download and Install: Visit the official Argus Monitor website and download the software. Once the download is complete, run the installer and follow the on-screen instructions to install Argus Monitor on your computer.
2. Launch the Application: After installation, launch Argus Monitor by double-clicking on its desktop icon or by accessing it through the Start menu.
3. System Overview: The main interface of Argus Monitor presents you with an overview of various system parameters, such as CPU and GPU temperatures, fan speeds, hard drive health, and more. You can observe these values in real-time.
4. Configure Alerts: To set up alerts, click on the “Alerts” tab at the top of the window. Here, you can define thresholds for temperature, fan speeds, and other parameters. If any value exceeds the defined thresholds, Argus Monitor will notify you through on-screen alerts or email notifications.
5. Graphical Representation: If you want to analyze the historical data of your system’s parameters, click on the “Chart” tab. Here, Argus Monitor provides detailed graphs and charts representing temperature, fan speeds, and other monitored values over time.
6. Customizing the Display: Argus Monitor allows you to customize the display according to your preferences. You can choose which parameters to display, specify the update interval, and adjust the visual appearance of the user interface.
7. Auto Startup: If you want Argus Monitor to start automatically when you boot your computer, navigate to the “Settings” tab and check the “Auto-start with Windows” option.
8. Upgrade to Pro: While the basic functionalities of Argus Monitor are free to use, you also have the option to upgrade to the Pro version. The Pro version offers additional features such as enhanced alert options, remote monitoring, and the ability to control fan speeds.
FAQs about Argus Monitor:
1. How accurate are the temperature readings in Argus Monitor?
Argus Monitor relies on built-in sensors within your hardware components to obtain temperature readings. These readings are generally accurate and provide a good indication of your system’s temperature.
2. Can I monitor multiple computers simultaneously with Argus Monitor?
Yes, Argus Monitor supports monitoring multiple computers on the same network. This feature can be enabled by upgrading to the Pro version.
3. Does Argus Monitor support overclocking?
Yes, Argus Monitor allows you to monitor your system’s temperatures even when it is overclocked. However, adjusting clock speeds and voltage is not a part of the software’s capabilities.
4. Can I receive alerts on my mobile device?
Currently, Argus Monitor does not have a dedicated mobile app. However, it can send email notifications to your registered email address, which can then be accessed on your mobile device.
5. Does Argus Monitor work on all operating systems?
Argus Monitor is designed to work on Windows operating systems, including Windows 10, 8, 7, and Vista.
6. Can I control my fan speeds through Argus Monitor?
The ability to control fan speeds depends on your computer’s hardware and motherboard. Some motherboards support fan speed control through software, while others may require manual adjustments in the BIOS.
7. Can Argus Monitor fix hardware issues?
No, Argus Monitor is designed for monitoring purposes and cannot fix hardware issues. It provides valuable information to help you identify potential problems and take appropriate action.
8. Is it necessary to leave Argus Monitor running all the time?
While it is not essential to keep Argus Monitor running continuously, it is recommended for real-time monitoring and prompt alerts. However, you can customize the software to meet your specific needs.
9. Why is it important to monitor hard drive health?
Monitoring hard drive health helps detect early signs of failure, allowing you to back up your important data and replace the drive before it fails completely.
10. Can Argus Monitor detect all hardware issues?
Argus Monitor focuses on monitoring temperatures, fan speeds, and hard drive health. While it provides insights into these aspects, it does not cover every possible hardware issue that can occur.
11. Is Argus Monitor resource-intensive?
Argus Monitor is designed to be lightweight and should not significantly impact your system’s performance. However, its resource usage may vary depending on the number of monitored parameters and the system configuration.
12. Can I uninstall Argus Monitor without any complications?
Yes, you can uninstall Argus Monitor like any other software through the Control Panel or Settings menu of your operating system. Uninstallation does not cause any complications or affect your system negatively.