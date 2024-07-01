How to use Angelcare monitor with sensor pad?
The Angelcare monitor with sensor pad is a valuable tool for parents, providing them with peace of mind and helping ensure the safety of their little ones while they sleep. By following a few simple steps, you can easily set up and use the Angelcare monitor with its sensor pad.
1. How does the Angelcare monitor with sensor pad work?
The Angelcare monitor with sensor pad detects your baby’s movements through the mattress pad and sends alerts if there is no movement detected for 20 seconds.
2. What do I need to set up the Angelcare monitor with sensor pad?
To set up the Angelcare monitor with sensor pad, you need a flat, stable surface for the nursery unit, an electrical outlet, and a mattress with a hard surface.
3. How do I install the sensor pad?
Place the sensor pad under your baby’s mattress, ensuring it is flat and secure. Ensure that the cord is properly routed and out of reach of the baby.
4. How do I pair the nursery and parent units?
Once you have plugged in both units, press and hold the ‘menu’ button on the nursery unit until the green light flashes. Then press the ‘up’ arrow button on the parent unit until you hear a beep and see a signal icon on the screen.
5. How do I adjust the sensitivity of the sensor pad?
On the nursery unit, press the ‘menu’ button repeatedly until the desired sensitivity level is displayed. Use the ‘up’ or ‘down’ arrow buttons to increase or decrease sensitivity.
6. Can I use the Angelcare monitor without the sensor pad?
Yes, it is possible to use the Angelcare monitor without the sensor pad. Simply turn off the sensor pad feature in the menu settings.
7. How do I activate the movement alarm?
Press the ‘menu’ button on the nursery unit and navigate to the movement alarm option. Use the ‘up’ or ‘down’ arrow buttons to enable or disable the movement alarm.
8. How do I adjust the volume level of the monitor?
Press the ‘menu’ button on the parent unit and navigate to the volume control option. Adjust the volume using the ‘up’ or ‘down’ arrow buttons.
9. Can I add additional nursery units to the monitor?
Yes, the Angelcare monitor allows for the addition of up to four nursery units to monitor multiple rooms or babies. Simply pair each additional nursery unit following the same pairing process.
10. How far can the parent unit be from the nursery unit?
The range between the nursery and parent units can vary depending on environmental factors, but it typically has a range of up to 820 feet (250 meters) in an open field.
11. Does the Angelcare monitor have a temperature display?
Yes, the parent unit displays the temperature in the baby’s room. It allows you to ensure that the room is at a comfortable temperature for your little one.
12. How do I recharge the parent unit?
Connect the parent unit to the provided charging cable and plug it into an electrical outlet. The parent unit will automatically start charging. The battery should last for several hours on a full charge.
In conclusion, the Angelcare monitor with sensor pad is a useful device that allows parents to monitor their baby’s movements while they sleep. By following the steps mentioned above, you can easily set up and use this monitor to ensure your baby’s safety and your peace of mind.