In today’s tech-savvy world, our smartphones have become an inseparable part of our lives. From communication to entertainment, we rely on them for various purposes. But did you know that your Android phone can also be used as a monitor for your PC? Yes, you read that right! With the help of a few apps and tools, you can conveniently use your Android phone as an extended display for your computer. This article will guide you on how to achieve this feat and answer some frequently asked questions related to it.
How to Use Android Phone as Monitor for PC?
To use your Android phone as a monitor for your PC, follow these simple steps:
1. Check Compatibility: Ensure that your Android phone and PC are connected to the same network.
2. Download and Install Apps: On your Android phone, download and install apps like iDisplay, Spacedesk, or Air Display from the Google Play Store.
3. Download the PC App: Visit the respective website of the Android app you chose and download the PC application.
4. Install the PC App: Install the downloaded PC app on your computer.
5. Connect Your Phone and PC: Launch the app on both your Android phone and PC and connect them using Wi-Fi or a USB cable.
6. Follow the On-screen Instructions: Once connected, follow the on-screen instructions to configure your Android device as an extended display.
7. Enjoy Your Dual Monitor Setup: Voila! Your Android phone is now set up as an additional monitor for your PC. You can move windows, drag and drop files, or even play videos on your extended display.
8. Adjust Display Settings: Open the display settings on your computer and adjust the resolution and other display settings according to your preference.
9. Disconnect the Devices: When you no longer require your Android phone as a monitor, simply disconnect the connection between your phone and PC.
FAQs:
1.
Is it necessary for the phone and PC to be on the same network?
Yes, both your Android phone and PC need to be connected to the same network for the setup to work.
2.
What if my computer doesn’t have Wi-Fi capabilities?
If your PC doesn’t have built-in Wi-Fi, you can use a USB cable to connect your Android phone and PC.
3.
Which apps can I use to turn my Android phone into a monitor?
Some popular apps that can be used for this purpose are iDisplay, Spacedesk, and Air Display.
4.
Can I use my iPhone as a monitor for my PC?
Yes, there are similar apps available on the App Store that allow you to use your iPhone as an additional monitor for your PC.
5.
Can I use my Android tablet as a monitor for my PC?
Absolutely! The same process can be followed to utilize an Android tablet as a monitor for your PC.
6.
Do I need to purchase a paid version of the app?
While most apps offer free versions with limited features, purchasing the paid version gives you access to additional functionalities and a smoother experience.
7.
Can I use my Android phone as a touchscreen monitor for my PC?
Yes, if your Android phone has touchscreen capabilities, you can use it as a touchscreen monitor for your PC.
8.
Will using my Android phone as a monitor slow down my PC?
No, the performance of your PC will not be significantly affected while using your Android phone as an extended display.
9.
Can I use my Android phone as a monitor while gaming?
Yes, you can use your Android phone as a secondary display while gaming, but it’s best to check the app’s compatibility with games beforehand.
10.
Do I need to keep the app running on my Android phone at all times?
Yes, to use your Android phone as a monitor, you’ll need to keep the app running in the background on your phone.
11.
Can I connect multiple Android devices as monitors for my PC?
Yes, depending on the app you choose, you can connect multiple Android devices as additional monitors for your PC.
12.
Can I use my Android phone as a monitor for a Mac?
Yes, some apps also support using your Android phone as a monitor for Mac computers. Check the app’s compatibility before proceeding.
With the help of these apps and a few simple steps, you can transform your Android phone into a handy extra monitor for your PC. This setup can enhance your productivity, provide you with a larger workspace, and make multitasking a breeze. So, give it a try and experience the convenience and flexibility of utilizing your Android phone as a monitor for your PC.