How to use an iPad pro as a second monitor?

If you own an iPad Pro and a Mac, you have the incredible opportunity to use your iPad Pro as a second monitor. This can significantly enhance your productivity by providing you with additional screen space to handle multiple tasks simultaneously. In this article, we will guide you through the process of setting up your iPad Pro as a second monitor.
Setting up your iPad Pro as a second monitor
Using your iPad Pro as a second monitor requires a few simple steps. In order to get started, make sure you have the following prerequisites:
1. A Mac running macOS Catalina 10.15.5 or later.
2. An iPad Pro running iPadOS 13.4 or later.
3. Both devices connected to the same Wi-Fi network.
4. Duet Display software installed on your Mac and iPad Pro.
Now, let’s proceed with the setup process:
Step 1: Install Duet Display on your Mac
Duet Display is a third-party app that enables you to extend your Mac’s display to your iPad Pro. Visit the Duet Display website and download and install the app on your Mac.
Step 2: Install Duet Display on your iPad Pro
Head to the App Store on your iPad Pro and download and install the Duet Display app.
Step 3: Connect your iPad Pro to your Mac
Use the Lightning or USB-C cable that came with your iPad Pro to connect it to your Mac.
Step 4: Launch Duet Display on both devices
Open the Duet Display app on your Mac and then launch it on your iPad Pro.
Step 5: Grant necessary permissions
Follow the on-screen instructions on your iPad Pro to grant necessary permissions for the app to function properly.
Step 6: Configure display settings
On your Mac, go to System Preferences and select Displays. Then choose the Arrangement tab and check the box labeled “Mirror Displays” to enable your iPad Pro as a second monitor.
Step 7: Start using your iPad Pro as a second monitor
Congratulations! Your iPad Pro is now set up as a second monitor for your Mac. You can move windows and applications to your iPad Pro screen to extend your workspace.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I use my iPad Pro as a second monitor with a Windows PC?
No, currently the Duet Display app only supports extending displays from Macs, not Windows PCs.
2. Do I need a wired connection to use my iPad Pro as a second monitor?
Yes, you need to connect your iPad Pro to your Mac using a Lightning or USB-C cable.
3. Can I use my iPad Air or iPad mini as a second monitor?
Yes, as long as your iPad Air or iPad mini supports iPadOS 13.4 or later, you can use it as a second monitor using the same steps outlined in this article.
4. Can I use my iPad Pro as a second monitor while running Windows on my Mac?
Yes, you can still use your iPad Pro as a second monitor while running Windows on your Mac, as long as you have the Duet Display app installed on both your Mac and iPad Pro.
5. Can I touch the iPad Pro to control my Mac while using it as a second monitor?
No, your iPad Pro will function purely as a display when used as a second monitor, and you won’t be able to control your Mac using touch gestures on the iPad Pro.
6. Can I connect multiple iPad Pros as second monitors?
Yes, with Duet Display’s subscription plan, you can connect multiple iPad Pros to your Mac and use them as additional displays.
7. Does using my iPad Pro as a second monitor drain its battery quickly?
Using your iPad Pro as a second monitor may consume more battery compared to regular use, but it’s not excessive. It’s still recommended to keep your iPad Pro connected to a power source for an extended period of use.
8. Can I use my stylus or Apple Pencil on the iPad Pro used as a second monitor?
Yes, you can use your stylus or Apple Pencil on your iPad Pro for any tasks that involve direct input on the iPad Pro screen.
9. Do I need an internet connection to use my iPad Pro as a second monitor?
Yes, your Mac and iPad Pro need to be connected to the same wireless network for the Duet Display app to function properly.
10. Can I use my iPad Pro as a second monitor with older versions of macOS?
No, you need to have macOS Catalina 10.15.5 or later installed on your Mac to use your iPad Pro as a second monitor.
11. Can I watch videos or play games smoothly on my iPad Pro used as a second monitor?
Yes, you can watch videos and play games smoothly on your iPad Pro when used as a second monitor, as long as your Mac has the necessary hardware requirements to handle the tasks.
12. Does using my iPad Pro as a second monitor affect the performance of my Mac?
Using your iPad Pro as a second monitor may have a slight impact on the performance of your Mac, but it’s generally not noticeable unless you’re running resource-intensive tasks.