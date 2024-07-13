How to use a Windows 10 bootable usb?

If you’re experiencing issues with your Windows 10 operating system or need to perform a fresh installation, a bootable USB drive can be a lifesaver. Creating a bootable USB allows you to repair or reinstall Windows 10 easily even if you don’t have access to the internet. In this article, we’ll guide you through the process step by step.
Creating a Windows 10 Bootable USB Drive
To create a bootable USB drive for Windows 10, you’ll need a computer with a working internet connection, a USB flash drive with at least 8GB of storage capacity, and a product key for Windows 10. Follow the steps below to create your bootable USB:
Step 1: Download the Windows 10 ISO file
Visit the official Microsoft website and download the Windows 10 installation ISO file. Make sure to select the correct version and architecture that matches your requirements.
Step 2: Prepare the USB drive
Insert the USB flash drive into a free USB port on your computer. Ensure that it doesn’t contain any important data, as the process will erase all the existing contents. Open the Start menu and search for “Command Prompt.” Right-click on it and select “Run as administrator.” In the Command Prompt window, type “diskpart” and press Enter. Then, type the following commands one by one, pressing Enter after each:
– “list disk” (to display all available disks)
– “select disk X” (replace “X” with the disk number of your USB drive)
– “clean” (to wipe all existing data on the disk)
– “create partition primary” (to create a primary partition)
– “select partition 1” (to select the partition you just created)
– “format fs=ntfs quick” (to format the partition as NTFS)
– “active” (to make the partition active)
– “assign” (to assign a drive letter to the USB drive)
Step 3: Copy Windows 10 files
Now, open File Explorer and navigate to the location where you downloaded the Windows 10 ISO file. Right-click on the ISO file and select “Mount.” The ISO file will be mounted as a virtual drive. Open the mounted drive and copy all the files and folders to the USB drive you prepared in the previous step.
Using the Windows 10 Bootable USB Drive
With your bootable USB drive ready, you can now use it to repair or reinstall Windows 10 on your computer. Here’s how:
1. Insert the bootable USB drive into a USB port on the computer you want to boot from.
2. Restart your computer and enter the BIOS or UEFI settings. This usually involves pressing a specific key (such as F2 or Del) during the startup process. Consult your computer’s manual if you’re unsure how to access the BIOS/UEFI settings.
3. In the BIOS/UEFI settings, navigate to the “Boot” or “Boot Order” section and set the USB drive as the first boot device.
4. Save your changes and exit the BIOS/UEFI settings. Your computer will now boot from the Windows 10 bootable USB drive.
5. Follow the on-screen instructions to repair or reinstall Windows 10. You may need to enter your product key during the installation process.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I create a bootable USB drive on a Mac?
Yes, you can use the Boot Camp Assistant on a Mac to create a bootable Windows 10 USB drive.
2. How can I check if my computer supports booting from USB?
Restart your computer and enter the BIOS/UEFI settings. Look for options related to boot devices and check if USB is listed as a bootable device.
3. Can I use a DVD instead of a USB drive?
Yes, you can create a bootable DVD using the same Windows 10 ISO file. However, the process of creating a bootable DVD is different from creating a bootable USB.
4. Do I need a product key to create a bootable USB drive?
No, a product key is not required during the creation of a bootable USB drive. However, you will need one when installing Windows 10.
5. Can I use a bootable USB drive on multiple computers?
Yes, you can use a bootable USB drive on different computers as long as they have compatible hardware and architecture.
6. Can I create a bootable USB drive without an internet connection?
Yes, you can create a bootable USB drive without an internet connection by downloading the Windows 10 ISO file on a different computer and transferring it to the one you’re using to create the bootable USB.
7. Can I use a USB drive that already has data on it?
No, creating a bootable USB drive will erase all the existing data, so it’s best to use a blank USB drive or one that doesn’t contain any important files.
8. Why is it important to make the USB drive active?
Making the USB drive active ensures that it is recognized as a bootable device by your computer’s BIOS or UEFI.
9. Can I use a USB drive with less than 8GB of storage?
No, it’s recommended to use a USB drive with at least 8GB of storage to accommodate the Windows 10 installation files.
10. How long does it take to create a bootable USB drive?
The time it takes to create a bootable USB drive depends on the speed of your computer and USB drive. On average, it can take around 10-20 minutes.
11. Can I use a Windows 8 ISO file to create a Windows 10 bootable USB?
No, you need to use a Windows 10 ISO file to create a bootable USB specifically for Windows 10.
12. Can I use a bootable USB drive to recover my files?
Yes, a bootable USB drive can be used to access the Windows recovery environment, which includes tools to recover files from a non-bootable computer.