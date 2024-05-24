How to use a surface as a second monitor?

If you own a Surface device and are looking to enhance your productivity by expanding your desktop space, using your Surface as a second monitor is a fantastic solution. With just a few simple steps, you can easily connect your Surface to another PC or laptop and take advantage of the additional display area. In this article, we will guide you through the process of setting up and using your Surface as a second monitor.
Connecting your Surface to a PC or Laptop
Using your Surface device as a second monitor requires the use of third-party software. One popular option is “Duet Display,” which allows you to extend your display using a wired USB connection. Follow these steps to get started:
1. Download Duet Display: Visit the Duet Display website and download the software on both your Surface device and the PC or laptop you wish to use as the primary display.
2. Install Duet Display: Once downloaded, install Duet Display on both devices following the provided instructions.
3. Connect your Surface to the PC or Laptop: Use a USB cable to connect your Surface device to the PC or laptop. Make sure both devices are powered on and running the Duet Display software.
4. Enable Duet Display: After the connection is established, open the Duet Display app on your Surface and select it as the secondary display in the app’s settings.
5. Adjust Display Settings: On your PC or laptop, navigate to the display settings and configure the resolution and screen layout based on your preferences.
6. Enjoy Your Second Monitor: With everything set up, you now have an extended display area. You can drag windows and applications from your PC or laptop screen onto your Surface, effectively using it as a second monitor.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I use my Surface as a second monitor wirelessly?
Yes, there are wireless solutions available, such as “Splashtop Wired XDisplay” or “Air Display,” which allow you to use your Surface as a second monitor without a physical connection.
2. Are there any alternatives to Duet Display?
Yes, other software options like “iDisplay” and “SpaceDesk” provide similar functionality, allowing you to use your Surface as a second monitor.
3. Can I use my Surface Pro as a second monitor for another Surface device?
Yes, you can use your Surface Pro as a second monitor for another Surface device by following the same steps mentioned earlier.
4. Is it possible to use my Surface as a second monitor for a Mac?
Yes, using third-party software like “Duet Display” or “Air Display,” you can use your Surface as a second monitor for a Mac.
5. Can I use my Surface Book as a second monitor for a PC?
Yes, Surface Book models also support using the built-in display as a second monitor for a PC or laptop.
6. Is a USB cable the only way to connect my Surface as a second monitor?
No, while using a USB cable is the most common method, you can also connect wirelessly using specific software, as mentioned earlier.
7. Are there any other benefits to using my Surface as a second monitor?
Using your Surface as a second monitor offers enhanced productivity by providing additional screen real estate for multitasking, such as having reference materials open while working on your primary device.
8. Can I use touch input on my Surface when it is being used as a second monitor?
No, when your Surface is used as a second monitor, touch input will not have any effect on the primary device.
9. Can I use my Surface Go as a second monitor for a gaming PC?
Yes, you can connect your Surface Go to a gaming PC and use it as a second monitor, though it might not provide the best experience due to potential limitations in processing power and resolution.
10. Can I use my Surface as a second monitor without installing any additional software?
No, third-party software is necessary to use your Surface as a second monitor; Windows operating system alone does not offer this functionality.
11. Is my Surface compatible with every PC or laptop?
As long as your Surface device and the PC or laptop support the required software, you should be able to use your Surface as a second monitor.
12. Can I adjust the orientation of my Surface when used as a second monitor?
Yes, you can change the orientation of your Surface display using the display settings on your PC or laptop, allowing you to use it in portrait or landscape mode as per your preference.
Using your Surface device as a second monitor is an excellent way to increase your productivity and create a more efficient workflow. By following the steps outlined above, you can easily set up and enjoy the benefits of an extended display area that your Surface provides.