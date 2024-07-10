Using a Macbook closed with an external monitor is a great way to expand your workspace and productivity. Whether you need to connect to a larger screen for better visibility or want to take advantage of a dual-monitor setup, the process is relatively simple. In this article, we will guide you step-by-step on how to use a Macbook closed with an external monitor.
**How to use a Macbook closed with an external monitor?**
1. **Connect the external monitor:** Start by connecting your Macbook to the external monitor using the appropriate cable, such as HDMI, DisplayPort, or VGA. Ensure the cable is securely plugged into both your Macbook and the external monitor.
2. **Power on your Macbook and the external monitor:** Turn on both your Macbook and the external monitor. Make sure the external monitor is set to the correct input source/channel.
3. **Access System Preferences:** Click on the Apple menu at the top-left corner of your screen and choose “System Preferences.”
4. **Select Displays:** In the System Preferences window, click on “Displays” to open the display settings.
5. **Arrangement tab:** Within the Displays settings, navigate to the “Arrangement” tab.
6. **Check Mirror Displays:** In the Arrangement tab, check the box that says “Mirror Displays.” This option allows you to see the same content on both the external monitor and your Macbook’s built-in display.
7. **Close your Macbook:** Once you’ve checked the “Mirror Displays” box, simply close your Macbook’s lid. This action will put your Macbook in sleep mode, but the external monitor will continue to display your content.
8. **Awake your Macbook:** To wake up your Macbook, simply press any key or move your mouse. The external monitor will remain active, and you can resume working.
Using your Macbook closed with an external monitor is as simple as that! This setup allows you to fully utilize the screen space of the external monitor while keeping your Macbook compact and out of the way.
Now, let’s address some frequently asked questions about using a Macbook closed with an external monitor.
FAQs:
1. Can I use my Macbook closed with an external monitor without mirroring displays?
Yes, you can choose not to mirror displays in the “Arrangement” tab of the display settings. This option extends your desktop to the external monitor, providing you with additional workspace.
2. Does closing the Macbook lid affect its performance?
Closing the Macbook lid does not impact its performance. It simply puts the Macbook into sleep mode while keeping the external monitor active.
3. Can I wake up my Macbook by pressing any key on an external keyboard?
Yes, if you have an external keyboard connected to your Macbook, pressing any key on the external keyboard will wake up your Macbook.
4. Does using an external monitor drain my Macbook’s battery faster?
Using an external monitor does consume some additional power, but it doesn’t drastically drain your Macbook’s battery unless you are performing graphic-intensive tasks.
5. Can I adjust the resolution on the external monitor?
Yes, you can adjust the resolution and other display settings of the external monitor in the “Displays” settings. Simply select the external monitor and adjust the settings as desired.
6. Can I use multiple external monitors with my Macbook?
Yes, depending on your Macbook model, you can connect multiple external monitors using various adapters, docks, or Thunderbolt 3 ports.
7. Will connecting an external monitor affect the performance of my Macbook?
Connecting an external monitor may slightly affect your Macbook’s performance, especially when performing tasks that require intense graphics processing.
8. Can I use the Macbook’s trackpad while it’s closed?
No, when the Macbook is closed, the built-in trackpad is inaccessible. You will need to connect an external mouse or keyboard with a trackpad to navigate.
9. Does using an external monitor with my Macbook increase its lifespan?
Using an external monitor does not directly affect the lifespan of your Macbook. However, it can reduce wear and tear on the Macbook’s built-in display by keeping it closed.
10. Can I adjust the brightness of the external monitor?
Yes, you can adjust the brightness of the external monitor using its own built-in controls or through the “Displays” settings of your Macbook.
11. Can I close my Macbook while it’s connected to an external monitor and charging?
Yes, you can close your Macbook while it’s connected to an external monitor and charging. The external monitor will display your content, and the Macbook will charge its battery.
12. Do I need to install any additional drivers or software to use an external monitor?
In most cases, you don’t need to install any additional drivers or software. Your Macbook should automatically recognize and configure the external monitor once connected.