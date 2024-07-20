How to use a external hard drive on a ps4?

The PlayStation 4 (PS4) is a popular gaming console that offers a wide range of exciting games and multimedia features. However, the limited storage capacity of the console may become a constraint, especially for avid gamers who like to install multiple games. Fortunately, the PS4 supports the use of an external hard drive to expand its storage capacity. In this article, we will guide you through the process of using an external hard drive on a PS4.
Step 1: Choosing the Right External Hard Drive
Before connecting an external hard drive to your PS4, it is essential to ensure compatibility. The PS4 supports USB 3.0 external hard drives with a capacity between 250GB and 8TB. It is recommended to opt for an external hard drive with a higher storage capacity to accommodate your growing collection of games.
Step 2: Formatting the External Hard Drive
Once you have chosen a compatible external hard drive, you need to format it to be used with the PS4. **To do this, connect the external hard drive to your PS4 via a USB port. Then, go to the “Settings” menu, select “Devices,” followed by “USB Storage Devices.” From the available options, choose your external hard drive, and select “Format as Extended Storage.”**
Step 3: Transferring Games and Apps
Once the external hard drive is formatted, you can start transferring games and applications to it from your PS4’s internal storage. **To do this, go to the “Settings” menu, select “Storage,” followed by “System Storage.” From the list of games and apps, choose the ones you want to move, select “Options,” and then “Move to Extended Storage.”**
Step 4: Using the External Hard Drive
After transferring games and apps to the external hard drive, they can be accessed and played directly from the external storage. **Simply navigate to the “Home” screen, go to the “Library,” and choose the game or app you want to play from the external hard drive.**
Step 5: USB Storage Devices Settings
The PS4 allows you to manage your connected USB storage devices conveniently. **To access the USB storage device settings, go to the “Settings” menu, select “Devices,” and then “USB Storage Devices.” Here, you can view the status of your connected devices, remove them, or set them as the default location for installations.**
FAQs
Q1: Can I use any USB external hard drive with my PS4?
Yes, as long as it is a USB 3.0 external hard drive with a capacity between 250GB and 8TB.
Q2: Can I connect multiple external hard drives to my PS4?
No, the PS4 only supports the use of one external hard drive at a time.
Q3: Can I use the external hard drive for storing media files?
Yes, you can also use the external hard drive to store and play media files such as music, videos, and images on your PS4.
Q4: Can I disconnect the external hard drive from my PS4?
Yes, you can safely disconnect the external hard drive from your PS4 by going to the “Settings” menu, selecting “Devices,” followed by “USB Storage Devices,” and choosing the option to remove the device.
Q5: Will I lose all my data on the external hard drive if I format it for the PS4?
Yes, formatting the external hard drive for the PS4 will erase all existing data, so be sure to back up any important files before formatting.
Q6: Can I use the external hard drive on another PS4 console?
The external hard drive formatted for PS4 will only be recognized by the console it was formatted on. If you connect it to another PS4, you will need to format it again, resulting in the loss of all stored data.
Q7: Can I still play my games if the external hard drive is disconnected?
No, you will not be able to play games or access apps that are stored on the disconnected external hard drive. However, you can always reconnect the external hard drive to regain access.
Q8: Can I install games and apps directly on the external hard drive?
Yes, after formatting the external hard drive as extended storage, you can choose it as the default location for game and app installations.
Q9: Can I play games directly from the external hard drive?
Yes, once you have transferred games and apps to the external hard drive, you can play them directly from there.
Q10: Can I still use the PS4’s internal storage after connecting an external hard drive?
Yes, the PS4’s internal storage will still be available for use alongside the external hard drive. You can choose where to store new games and apps during installations.
Q11: Is there a limit to how many games I can transfer to the external hard drive?
As long as you have sufficient space on the external hard drive, you can transfer a large number of games and apps. The only limitation is the maximum storage capacity supported by the PS4, which is 8TB.
Q12: Can I hot-swap external hard drives on my PS4?
No, it is recommended to always disconnect external hard drives following the proper procedure to avoid data corruption or loss.