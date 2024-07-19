How to use a chromebook as a monitor for pc?

Chromebooks have become increasingly popular due to their affordability and simplicity. While they are effective standalone devices, many users wonder if it is possible to use a Chromebook as a monitor for their PC. The good news is that it is indeed possible to repurpose your Chromebook and utilize it as a secondary display for your PC. In this article, we will guide you through the process step by step, ensuring that you make the most out of your Chromebook.
Setting Up Your Chromebook as a Monitor
To begin using your Chromebook as a monitor for your PC, you need to follow these simple steps:
**Step 1: Confirm Compatibility:** Ensure that your Chromebook supports the “Display over USB” feature, as it is a requirement for using it as a secondary display. Not all Chromebook models have this capability.
**Step 2: Enable Developer Mode:** To unlock this feature, you need to enable Developer Mode on your Chromebook. Keep in mind that this process will erase all your local data, so make sure to back up any important files.
**Step 3: Connect your Chromebook and PC:** Connect your Chromebook and PC using a USB-C to USB-C cable or a USB-C to HDMI cable, depending on the ports available on your devices.
**Step 4: Access Chromebook’s Developer Shell:** Press “Ctrl + Alt + T” to open the Chrome OS Developer Shell.
**Step 5: Enter the Command:** In the Developer Shell, type “shell” to access the Crostini container. Then, enter the following command: “vmc start termina”.
**Step 6: Enable USB Support:** After starting the termina VM, type “lxc-start –name penguin” to launch the Penguin container. Then, enter “lxc-attach –name penguin — /bin/bash” to access it.
**Step 7: Install the Required Packages:** Enter “apt update” to update the package repository, followed by “apt install freerdp2-x11 wget” to install the necessary packages.
**Step 8: Create a Connection:** Establish a connection to your PC by typing “xfreerdp /v:PC-IP-Address /size:WIDTHxHEIGHT” in the Penguin container. Replace “PC-IP-Address” with your PC’s IP address and set the desired width and height for the display.
**Step 9: Enjoy Your Dual Monitor Setup:** Your Chromebook is now functioning as a secondary display for your PC. Move windows between screens and configure the display preferences just like you would with any other dual monitor setup.
With these steps, you can easily transform your Chromebook into a helpful second screen for your PC. It expands your workspace, improves productivity, and enhances multitasking capabilities.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q: Can I use my Chromebook as a monitor for any PC?
A: Not all Chromebooks support the “Display over USB” feature, so ensure that your model is compatible before attempting to use it as a monitor.
Q: What cables do I need to connect my Chromebook and PC?
A: Depending on the ports available on your devices, you’ll need either a USB-C to USB-C cable or a USB-C to HDMI cable to establish the connection.
Q: Do I need Developer Mode enabled on my Chromebook?
A: Yes, Developer Mode needs to be enabled to unlock the necessary features. However, enabling it will erase all the local data on your Chromebook, so take proper backups.
Q: Can I use a Chromebook as a monitor for a Windows PC?
A: Yes, you can use a Chromebook as a monitor for any PC, including those running on the Windows operating system.
Q: Can I use Wi-Fi to connect my Chromebook and PC?
A: No, you need to connect your Chromebook and PC using a wired connection, either via a USB-C to USB-C cable or a USB-C to HDMI cable.
Q: Is it possible to use my Chromebook as a monitor for gaming?
A: Although it is technically possible, using a Chromebook as a monitor for intensive gaming is not recommended due to potential latency issues.
Q: Does my PC need to have Wi-Fi capabilities for this setup?
A: No, a Wi-Fi connection on the PC is not required as the connection between the Chromebook and the PC is established using a wired connection.
Q: Can I use my Chromebook as a primary monitor for my PC?
A: No, using a Chromebook as a primary monitor is not feasible. It can only function as a secondary display for your PC.
Q: Can I use this setup to extend my PC’s screen?
A: Yes, you can extend your PC’s screen by using your Chromebook as a secondary display, just like a traditional dual monitor setup.
Q: Do I need to install any additional software on my PC?
A: No, the setup process only requires you to install specific packages on your Chromebook and use the built-in features of Chrome OS.
Q: Are there any limitations to using a Chromebook as a monitor?
A: While the setup allows you to use your Chromebook as a monitor, there might be some performance limitations due to factors like network latency and hardware capabilities.
Q: Can I adjust the display resolution on my Chromebook?
A: Yes, you can adjust the display resolution of your Chromebook by modifying the “WIDTHxHEIGHT” values in the connection command.