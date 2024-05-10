How to use 8bitdo wireless USB adapter on pc?

If you’re a retro gaming enthusiast, the 8bitdo wireless USB adapter is a fantastic accessory that allows you to connect a variety of classic gamepad controllers to your PC wirelessly. With this adapter, you can enjoy your favorite retro games with the comfort and nostalgia of the original controllers. In this article, we will guide you through the simple process of using the 8bitdo wireless USB adapter on your PC.
What is the 8bitdo wireless USB adapter?
The 8bitdo wireless USB adapter is a small dongle that allows you to connect various retro gamepads to your PC wirelessly. It supports a wide range of classic controllers, including those from the NES, SNES, Sega Genesis, and many others.
What are the requirements?
To use the 8bitdo wireless USB adapter on your PC, you will need the following:
– A PC or laptop with an available USB port
– A compatible retro gamepad controller
– The 8bitdo wireless USB adapter
How to connect the 8bitdo wireless USB adapter to your PC?
To set up the 8bitdo wireless USB adapter on your PC, follow the steps below:
1. Start by plugging the 8bitdo wireless USB adapter into an available USB port on your PC.
2. Once connected, the LED light on the adapter should start flashing, indicating that it’s in pairing mode.
3. On your retro gamepad controller, locate the pairing button. For most controllers, it can be found on the top or bottom of the device.
4. Press and hold the pairing button on your retro gamepad controller until the LED light on the controller starts flashing as well.
5. Within a few seconds, the LED lights on both the 8bitdo wireless USB adapter and the retro gamepad controller should stabilize, indicating a successful connection.
How to configure the controller settings on your PC?
Once you have successfully connected the 8bitdo wireless USB adapter to your PC, it’s time to configure the controller settings:
1. Open the Control Panel on your PC.
2. Navigate to the “Devices and Printers” section.
3. Look for the newly connected controller under the “Devices” section.
4. Right-click on the controller and select “Game controller settings.”
5. In the “Game Controllers” window, select your controller and click on the “Properties” button.
6. Test all the buttons and analog sticks to ensure they are properly calibrated.
7. Click on the “Settings” tab to customize the button mappings according to your preference.
8. Finally, click on “OK” to save the settings.
FAQs:
1. Can I connect multiple retro gamepad controllers using the 8bitdo wireless USB adapter?
No, the 8bitdo wireless USB adapter supports only one controller at a time.
2. Are all retro gamepad controllers compatible with the 8bitdo wireless USB adapter?
Most retro gamepad controllers are compatible with the 8bitdo wireless USB adapter, but it’s always recommended to check the compatibility list provided by 8bitdo.
3. Is the 8bitdo wireless USB adapter compatible with consoles?
No, the 8bitdo wireless USB adapter is specifically designed for use with PCs and does not support console connectivity.
4. Can I use the 8bitdo wireless USB adapter on Mac computers?
Yes, the 8bitdo wireless USB adapter is compatible with Mac computers, allowing you to enjoy retro gaming on your Apple devices.
5. How far can I be from my PC for the 8bitdo wireless USB adapter to work?
The 8bitdo wireless USB adapter has a range of approximately 30 feet, depending on the environment. However, it’s recommended to stay within 10 feet for optimal performance.
6. Can I use the 8bitdo wireless USB adapter with emulators?
Absolutely! The 8bitdo wireless USB adapter is perfect for use with various emulators, allowing you to relive the nostalgia of classic games on your PC.
7. How long does the battery of the 8bitdo wireless USB adapter last?
The 8bitdo wireless USB adapter doesn’t have its own battery as it draws power from the USB port of your PC.
8. Does the 8bitdo wireless USB adapter require any special drivers?
No, the 8bitdo wireless USB adapter is plug-and-play, meaning it should work seamlessly on most PCs without the need for any additional drivers.
9. Can I use the 8bitdo wireless USB adapter with modern PC games?
Yes, you can use the 8bitdo wireless USB adapter with modern PC games, provided they have controller support.
10. How do I update the firmware of the 8bitdo wireless USB adapter?
To update the firmware of the 8bitdo wireless USB adapter, you will need to download the latest firmware from the official 8bitdo website and follow the instructions provided.
11. Can I use the 8bitdo wireless USB adapter with Bluetooth-enabled devices?
No, the 8bitdo wireless USB adapter is specifically designed for use with PCs and does not support Bluetooth connectivity.
12. How do I disconnect the retro gamepad controller from the 8bitdo wireless USB adapter?
To disconnect the retro gamepad controller, simply remove the 8bitdo wireless USB adapter from the USB port on your PC.