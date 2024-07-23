How to Upload Photos from iCloud to External Hard Drive?
Leveraging iCloud as a reliable cloud storage solution is an excellent way to keep your precious memories and important files safe. However, if you’re running out of iCloud storage space or simply want an additional backup, transferring your photos from iCloud to an external hard drive can be a smart move. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to upload photos from iCloud to an external hard drive seamlessly.
Before diving into the process, it’s important to understand that the photos you wish to transfer from iCloud to an external hard drive should be synced to iCloud from your iOS device, Mac, or Windows computer. If your photos are not already backed up in iCloud, you will need to enable iCloud Photo Library on your device and allow sufficient time for the photos to upload before moving forward.
Now let’s proceed to the step-by-step process of transferring photos from iCloud to an external hard drive:
1. **Connect your external hard drive to your computer or device** using the appropriate cable.
2. **Open iCloud for Windows** if you are using a Windows computer or **System Preferences** if you are using a Mac.
3. **Sign in to iCloud** using your Apple ID and password.
4. **Ensure that the “Photos” option is selected** within the iCloud settings.
5. **Click on the “Options” button** next to Photos and make sure that “Download new photos and videos to my PC” or “Download Originals to this Mac” is checked.
6. **Click “Apply” or “Done”** to save the changes.
7. **Open File Explorer** (Windows) or Finder (Mac) and locate the external hard drive.
8. **Create a new folder** on the external hard drive where you want to store your iCloud photos.
9. **Open the iCloud Photos folder** within File Explorer or Finder.
10. **Select the photos you want to transfer** to the external hard drive. You can use Ctrl+click (Windows) or Command+click (Mac) to select multiple photos at once.
11. **Drag and drop the selected photos** into the folder you created on the external hard drive.
12. **Wait for the transfer process** to complete. The time required will depend on the number and size of the photos being transferred.
13. Once the transfer is complete, **safely eject the external hard drive** from your computer or device.
14. You have successfully uploaded your photos from iCloud to the external hard drive, ensuring an additional backup and freeing up space on your iCloud storage.
FAQs:
1. Can I transfer all my iCloud photos to an external hard drive at once?
Yes, you can select multiple photos or even your entire library and transfer them to an external hard drive.
2. Will the photos retain their organization and albums when transferred to the external hard drive?
Yes, the photos will retain their organization and albums when transferred to the external hard drive.
3. Can I access the transferred photos directly from the external hard drive?
Yes, once the transfer is completed, you can access the photos directly from the external hard drive.
4. Can I delete the photos from iCloud after transferring them to an external hard drive?
Yes, you can delete the photos from iCloud after ensuring they are successfully transferred to the external hard drive. However, it is recommended to keep multiple backups for safety.
5. Can I repeat this process to update my external hard drive with new iCloud photos in the future?
Yes, you can repeat this process whenever you want to update your external hard drive with new photos from iCloud.
6. Is it necessary to install iCloud for Windows to transfer photos on a Windows computer?
Yes, it is necessary to have iCloud for Windows installed in order to transfer photos from iCloud to an external hard drive on a Windows computer.
7. What file formats are supported for transferring photos from iCloud to an external hard drive?
You can transfer photos in various formats, including JPEG, PNG, HEIF/HEIC, and RAW.
8. Can I transfer photos from iCloud to an external hard drive using an iOS device?
No, the direct transfer of photos from iCloud to an external hard drive using an iOS device is not possible. It must be done through a computer.
9. Do I need an internet connection to transfer photos from iCloud to an external hard drive?
An internet connection is required to download the photos from iCloud, but not for transferring them to the external hard drive.
10. Can I use an external hard drive formatted for Windows on a Mac?
Yes, you can use an external hard drive formatted for Windows on a Mac by reformatting it to a compatible file system.
11. Will transferring photos from iCloud to an external hard drive delete them from my iOS device?
No, transferring photos from iCloud to an external hard drive will not delete them from your iOS device.
12. How much time does it take to transfer photos from iCloud to an external hard drive?
The time required to transfer photos from iCloud to an external hard drive depends on the number and size of the photos being transferred.