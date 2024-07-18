How to upgrade to Windows 10 from usb?

Upgrading to the latest version of Windows, such as Windows 10, is essential to ensure a smooth and secure computing experience. While there are different methods to upgrade your operating system, using a USB drive is one of the most convenient options. In this article, we will guide you on how to upgrade to Windows 10 from a USB drive.
Prerequisites:
Before starting the upgrade process, ensure that you have the following:
1. USB Drive: Get hold of a USB flash drive with at least 8GB of storage capacity.
2. Windows 10 ISO file: Download the Windows 10 ISO file from the official Microsoft website or any trusted source.
The Upgrade Process:
Now, let’s dive into the step-by-step process of upgrading to Windows 10 from a USB drive.
1. **Create a bootable USB drive:** Insert the USB drive into your computer and format it.
2. **Mount the Windows 10 ISO file:** Right-click on the ISO file you downloaded and select “Mount” from the context menu.
3. **Copy Windows 10 files to the USB drive:** Open the mounted ISO file and copy all its contents to the USB drive. Ensure that you copy the files and not just the ISO file itself.
4. **Restart your computer:** Once the files are copied, restart your computer and make sure it boots from the USB drive. You may need to change the boot order in your computer’s BIOS settings to prioritize the USB drive.
5. **Start the installation:** When prompted, press any key to start the Windows 10 installation from the USB drive.
6. **Configure installation preferences:** Select your desired language, time zone, keyboard layout, and click “Next.”
7. **Enter the product key:** If you have a Windows 10 product key, enter it when prompted. If you don’t have a key, click “I don’t have a product key” to proceed with an unactivated version of Windows 10.
8. **Choose the edition of Windows 10:** Select the edition of Windows 10 you want to install, such as Home or Pro.
9. **Accept the license terms:** Read and accept the license terms and click “Next.”
10. **Choose installation type:** Select the “Custom” installation option.
11. **Select the installation drive:** Choose the drive where you want to install Windows 10 and click “Next.” Make sure to choose the appropriate drive and back up any important data before proceeding.
12. **Wait for installation:** The installation process may take some time. Your computer will restart multiple times during the installation.
13. **Set up Windows 10:** Once the installation is complete, follow the on-screen instructions to set up Windows 10, including personalizing settings, creating user accounts, and connecting to a network.
14. **Updates and drivers:** After installation, it’s crucial to update your new Windows 10 installation and install the necessary drivers for your hardware. Visit the Windows Update section in Settings to download and install the latest updates.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):
1. Can I upgrade to Windows 10 from a USB drive without losing my files?
No, upgrading to Windows 10 requires reinstallation, so it’s always recommended to back up your important files before proceeding.
2. Can I upgrade from a 32-bit version of Windows to a 64-bit version using the USB installation method?
No, changing the architecture (32-bit to 64-bit or vice versa) requires a clean installation of Windows, which cannot be done through an upgrade process.
3. Is a Windows 10 product key necessary for the installation?
While it’s not mandatory, entering a product key allows you to activate and fully personalize Windows 10. You can proceed without a key, but some limitations will apply.
4. Can I use the same USB drive for multiple Windows 10 installations?
Yes, as long as you have created a bootable USB drive using the Windows 10 ISO file, you can use it for multiple installations.
5. What should I do if my computer does not boot from the USB drive?
In your computer’s BIOS settings, check if the boot order is set correctly. Ensure that the USB drive is bootable and properly inserted.
6. Can I upgrade to Windows 10 from an older version of Windows, such as Windows 7 or Windows 8.1?
Yes, the upgrade to Windows 10 is available for computers running Windows 7 and Windows 8.1.
7. Do I need an internet connection during the installation process?
While an active internet connection is not mandatory, it is recommended to ensure a smooth installation process and to download the latest Windows 10 updates.
8. Can I upgrade to Windows 10 from a Mac using the USB installation method?
No, the USB installation method is specific to Windows computers. Mac users have their own methods of upgrading to the latest macOS versions.
9. Will I lose my software applications after upgrading to Windows 10?
While most software applications should remain intact after the upgrade, it is recommended to reinstall them to ensure compatibility with Windows 10.
10. What happens if the Windows 10 installation fails?
If the installation fails, ensure that your computer meets the minimum system requirements and try again. You may also consider creating a new bootable USB drive.
11. How long will the Windows 10 upgrade process take?
The time required for the upgrade process varies depending on your computer’s specifications, the amount of data being processed, and the speed of your USB drive. On average, it can take anywhere from 20 minutes to a few hours.
12. Can I revert back to my previous version of Windows after upgrading to Windows 10?
If you have upgraded to Windows 10 using the USB installation method, you have the option to roll back to your previous version within the first 10 days of the upgrade. Go to Settings > Update & Security > Recovery to access the rollback option.