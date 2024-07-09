How to Upgrade Hard Drive on Synology NAS 2 Drive?
When it comes to upgrading the hard drive on your Synology NAS with 2 drives, there are a few important steps to follow to ensure a smooth transition. Whether you want to increase capacity or replace a faulty drive, this article will guide you through the process. So, let’s get started!
What do you need for the upgrade?
To upgrade the hard drive on your Synology NAS with 2 drives, you will need the following:
– New compatible hard drive(s) with sufficient storage capacity.
– Screwdriver set.
– Internet connection to backup data online (optional but recommended).
– Access to the Synology NAS via its web interface (DiskStation Manager).
Step 1: Backup your data
Before proceeding with the hard drive upgrade, it is crucial to back up your data. This can be done by either connecting an external storage device to your Synology NAS or backing up your data online. Ensure all important files and configurations are safely stored.
Step 2: Power down and remove the old hard drive(s)
Turn off your Synology NAS. Then, carefully remove the empty drive tray(s) from the NAS. Unscrew and slide out the old hard drive(s) from the tray(s) with the screwdriver. Keep the screws and old hard drive(s) aside.
Step 3: Install the new hard drive(s)
Take the new hard drive(s) and securely attach them to the tray(s) using the screws you previously removed. Make sure they are tightly screwed in to prevent any loosening. Slide the trays back into the NAS, ensuring they are properly aligned.
Step 4: Power on and initialize the new hard drive(s)
Power on your Synology NAS. Once it is up and running, access DiskStation Manager through your web browser. Go to the Storage Manager and select the Storage Pool tab. Click on “Create” to initialize the new hard drive(s) into a storage pool.
Step 5: Configure the storage pool and volumes
Follow the on-screen instructions to configure the storage pool based on your preferences and requirements. You can choose between various RAID levels or create a single volume. Ensure you select the appropriate settings, as this will impact data protection and storage efficiency.
Step 6: Restore your data
After setting up the storage pool and volumes, you can begin restoring your data. If you backed up your data online, you can easily restore it using DiskStation Manager. Alternatively, if you used an external storage device, connect it to your Synology NAS and copy the data back onto the new hard drive(s).
Step 7: Verify and finalize
Once the data restoration is complete, double-check that everything is functioning as expected. Ensure all files and configurations are intact. It is also advisable to run a SMART test or disk scan to verify the new hard drive(s) for any possible issues.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I upgrade the hard drives in my Synology NAS to larger capacity drives?
Yes, you can upgrade to larger capacity drives as long as they are compatible with your Synology NAS model.
2. Can I mix different capacity hard drives in my Synology NAS?
Yes, you can mix different capacity hard drives in your Synology NAS, but keep in mind that it will limit the overall storage capacity to that of the smallest drive.
3. How long does it take to upgrade the hard drive on a Synology NAS?
The time required to upgrade the hard drive on a Synology NAS depends on factors such as the size of the drive, the amount of data being transferred, and the speed of your system.
4. Can I upgrade the hard drive on my Synology NAS without losing data?
Yes, if you follow the proper backup procedures, you can upgrade the hard drive on your Synology NAS without losing any data.
5. Do I need to power off my Synology NAS before replacing the hard drive?
Yes, it is essential to power off your Synology NAS before replacing the hard drive to avoid any potential damage to the system.
6. Can I upgrade a single hard drive in my Synology NAS instead of both?
Yes, you can upgrade a single hard drive in your Synology NAS. However, consider the benefits of upgrading both drives in terms of increased storage capacity and performance.
7. Can I use NAS-specific hard drives for the upgrade?
NAS-specific hard drives, often referred to as NAS drives, are highly recommended for use in your Synology NAS as they are designed to handle continuous operation.
8. Is it possible to downgrade the hard drive capacity on a Synology NAS?
While it is technically possible to downgrade the hard drive capacity on a Synology NAS, it is not a recommended practice. It is best to upgrade to larger capacity drives for better performance and storage efficiency.
9. Can I perform the hard drive upgrade while my Synology NAS is in use?
It is not recommended to perform a hard drive upgrade while your Synology NAS is actively serving data. Powering it down before the upgrade ensures no data corruption or loss.
10. Are there any precautions I should take during the hard drive upgrade process?
Ensure you handle the hard drives and drive trays with care to avoid any physical damage. Additionally, keep the NAS away from any liquids, dust, or heat sources during the upgrade process.
11. Should I upgrade the firmware on my Synology NAS before upgrading the hard drives?
It is advisable to update your Synology NAS firmware to the latest version before upgrading the hard drives. This ensures compatibility and stability.
12. Can I afford to not backup my data before upgrading the hard drive?
While it is not mandatory to back up your data before upgrading the hard drive, it is highly recommended. Backing up your data ensures its safety and allows for easy restoration if anything goes wrong during the upgrade process.