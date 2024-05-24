How to update Windows 7 to Windows 10 with usb?

Are you still using the outdated Windows 7 operating system and wanting to upgrade to the modern and more secure Windows 10? If so, then you’re in the right place! In this article, we will guide you through the process of updating Windows 7 to Windows 10 using a USB drive. So, let’s get started!
The answer to the question, “How to update Windows 7 to Windows 10 with a USB?” is simple:
Step 1: Check system requirements
Make sure your PC meets the minimum system requirements for Windows 10. This includes having a compatible processor, sufficient storage space, and enough memory.
Step 2: Create a backup
Before proceeding with the upgrade, it’s crucial to create a backup of your important files and data. This will help you avoid any potential loss or data corruption during the update process.
Step 3: Download the Windows 10 installation files
Visit the official Microsoft website and download the Windows 10 installation tool. Save it to your computer or directly to the USB drive that you will be using for the update.
Step 4: Prepare the USB drive
Insert your USB drive into your PC and ensure it has at least 8 GB of free space. Remember to transfer any essential files from the USB drive to a safe location, as the drive will be formatted during the update.
Step 5: Run the Windows 10 installation tool
Locate the downloaded Windows 10 installation tool and run it. Select the option to create installation media, choose the language, edition, and architecture (32-bit or 64-bit) as per your system requirements.
Step 6: Choose the USB drive
When prompted to select the media to use, select the USB drive you have inserted. Click on “Next” and wait for the tool to download and create the necessary files on the USB drive.
Step 7: Restart your PC
Once the Windows 10 installation files are successfully created on your USB drive, restart your PC.
Step 8: Change the boot order
During the restart process, enter the BIOS settings by pressing the designated key (could be Del, F2, or Esc) on your keyboard. Change the boot order sequence to prioritize the USB drive as the first boot device.
Step 9: Start the Windows 10 installation
Save the BIOS changes and exit. Your PC will now reboot, and the Windows 10 installation process will begin. Simply follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation.
Step 10: Customize Windows 10 settings
After the installation finishes, you’ll need to go through a series of setup screens to customize your Windows 10 settings. This includes selecting your region, keyboard layout, signing in with a Microsoft account or setting up a local account, and choosing privacy settings.
Step 11: Restore your backed-up files and data
Once your Windows 10 setup is complete, you can transfer your backed-up files and data back to your computer. This will ensure you have access to all your important data on the updated operating system.
Step 12: Enjoy Windows 10!
Congratulations! You have successfully updated your Windows 7 to Windows 10 using a USB drive. You can now explore the exciting features and improved performance Windows 10 has to offer.
Here are answers to some related FAQs:
Q1: Can I update Windows 7 to Windows 10 without a USB drive?
A1: Yes, you can also update Windows 7 to Windows 10 using the “Windows Update” feature in the control panel. However, using a USB drive is recommended for a smoother and more reliable upgrade process.
Q2: Do I need to purchase a new license for Windows 10?
A2: If your existing Windows 7 license is genuine and activated, you can upgrade to Windows 10 for free.
Q3: Will my installed programs and files be deleted during the update?
A3: No, your installed programs and files will not be deleted if you choose the “Upgrade” option during the installation process. However, it’s always a good idea to create a backup in case of any unforeseen issues.
Q4: Can I upgrade from Windows 7 32-bit to Windows 10 64-bit?
A4: No, you cannot upgrade directly from a 32-bit version of Windows 7 to a 64-bit version of Windows 10. You would need to perform a clean installation, which requires a complete backup of your data.
Q5: Is it necessary to update to Windows 10?
A5: While it is not mandatory, it is highly recommended to update to Windows 10 as Windows 7 is no longer supported by Microsoft, making it vulnerable to security risks and compatibility issues.
Q6: Can I revert back to Windows 7 after updating to Windows 10?
A6: Yes, if you perform an upgrade rather than a clean installation, you can revert back to your previous version of Windows within 10 days of upgrading. After that period, you would need to perform a clean installation of Windows 7.
Q7: How long does the Windows 10 update process take?
A7: The duration of the update process can vary depending on various factors such as the speed of your computer and the amount of data being transferred. On average, it can take around 1-3 hours.
Q8: What if I encounter errors during the update process?
A8: If you come across any errors during the update process, try restarting your computer and attempting the update again. If the issue persists, consult Microsoft’s support website or seek technical assistance.
Q9: Can I upgrade to Windows 10 if my computer doesn’t meet the minimum system requirements?
A9: It is not recommended to upgrade to Windows 10 if your computer does not meet the minimum system requirements. Upgrading could result in a sluggish performance and compatibility issues.
Q10: Will my peripherals and drivers work on Windows 10?
A10: In most cases, peripherals and drivers should work on Windows 10. However, it’s advisable to check the manufacturer’s website for any updated drivers that may be required for compatibility.
Q11: Can I update Windows 7 Home Basic to Windows 10?
A11: Yes, you can update Windows 7 Home Basic to Windows 10, as long as your system meets the minimum requirements for Windows 10.
Q12: How often should I update Windows 10?
A12: Microsoft regularly releases updates for Windows 10 to enhance security and fix any bugs. It’s advisable to enable automatic updates to ensure your system is always up to date.
By following these steps, you can easily update your Windows 7 to Windows 10 using a USB drive. Say goodbye to the limitations of Windows 7 and embrace the newer and more efficient Windows 10!