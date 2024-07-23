How to update USB port drivers?

USB (Universal Serial Bus) ports play a pivotal role in connecting and transferring data between various devices and your computer. To ensure optimal performance and compatibility, it is crucial to keep your USB port drivers up to date. In this article, we will guide you through the process of updating USB port drivers on your Windows computer.
Why should you update USB port drivers?
Updating your USB port drivers is essential for several reasons. By doing so, you can:
1. **Benefit from improved performance**: Newer driver versions often introduce optimizations and bug fixes that can significantly enhance the functionality and speed of your USB ports.
2. **Ensure device compatibility**: Updated drivers ensure that your USB ports remain compatible with the latest devices and peripherals available on the market, preventing any connectivity issues.
3. **Fix known issues**: Up-to-date drivers can resolve common issues like unrecognized devices, intermittent connections, or unexpected errors when using USB devices.
Now, let’s dive into the step-by-step process of updating your USB port drivers.
Step 1: Identify the USB port drivers
To update your USB port drivers, you first need to identify the correct drivers for your system. Follow these steps:
1. Press the **Windows key + X** on your keyboard to open the Power User menu.
2. From the menu, select **Device Manager**.
3. In the Device Manager window, look for the category named **Universal Serial Bus controllers**.
4. Expand the category, and you will see a list of USB controllers and hubs.
Step 2: Update the USB port drivers
Once you have identified the USB port drivers, you can proceed with updating them. There are two ways to accomplish this:
Method 1: Update via Windows Device Manager
1. Right-click on the USB port driver you wish to update and select **Update driver**.
2. In the next window, choose **Search automatically for updated driver software**. Windows will search the internet and your computer for the latest driver versions.
3. If an update is found, Windows will automatically download and install it. Follow any on-screen instructions if prompted.
4. Restart your computer to complete the driver update process.
Method 2: Manual update with manufacturer’s website
1. Note down the manufacturer and model of your USB controller or hub.
2. Open your preferred web browser and visit the manufacturer’s website.
3. Look for the **Support** or **Downloads** section and navigate to the drivers/drivers’ page.
4. Locate and download the latest driver specific to your USB controller or hub model and operating system.
5. Once downloaded, run the installer and follow the on-screen instructions to update the driver.
6. Restart your computer to finalize the driver update.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1. Why are my USB ports not working?
A1. USB ports may stop working due to various reasons, such as outdated drivers, hardware issues, power supply problems, or faulty cables. Updating the USB port drivers is a good first step to resolve the issue.
Q2. How often should I update USB port drivers?
A2. It is recommended to update your USB port drivers whenever new updates are available, especially when you encounter issues with USB device connectivity or performance.
Q3. Is it necessary to update USB drivers if everything is working fine?
A3. While it’s not crucial to update the USB port drivers if everything is working properly, it’s still recommended to stay updated for improved performance, bug fixes, and compatibility with the latest devices.
Q4. Can I update USB drivers on a Mac?
A4. Yes, USB drivers can be updated on a Mac. However, the process may differ slightly from Windows. It is advisable to refer to the official documentation or support channels for your specific Mac model.
Q5. Can I update USB drivers for devices other than my computer?
A5. No, USB drivers are specific to the operating system running on your computer, and they do not affect the drivers on other devices.
Q6. Can I use automatic driver update software to update USB drivers?
A6. Yes, there are several reliable automatic driver update software available that can help you update USB port drivers along with other necessary drivers on your computer.
Q7. What should I do if the USB port driver update fails?
A7. If the driver update fails, try restarting your computer and repeating the update process. If the issue persists, you may need to seek support from your computer manufacturer or the USB controller manufacturer.
Q8. Can I roll back to a previous USB driver version?
A8. Yes, you can roll back to a previous USB driver version if you encounter issues after updating. In the Device Manager, right-click on the USB controller and select **Properties**. From there, navigate to the **Driver** tab and choose **Roll Back Driver**.
Q9. Are USB port driver updates free?
A9. Yes, USB port driver updates are typically provided free of charge by the manufacturer. Be cautious if encountering any paid options when searching for drivers.
Q10. Do USB hub drivers need to be updated separately?
A10. Generally, USB hub drivers are included in the USB controller drivers, so updating the USB controller drivers should cover the updates for the corresponding hubs as well.
Q11. Can updating USB drivers fix a slow transfer speed issue?
A11. Yes, updating USB drivers can sometimes improve transfer speeds if the issue is caused by outdated or incompatible drivers.
Q12. Is a system restart necessary after updating USB drivers?
A12. Yes, it is recommended to restart your computer after updating USB drivers to ensure that the changes are properly applied and the system functions without any issues.