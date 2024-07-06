How to update ps4 with USB in safe mode?

If you’re having trouble updating your PS4 or experiencing software issues, updating your console in safe mode using a USB drive can often resolve these issues. Safe mode allows you to troubleshoot problems on your PS4 without causing any further damage to the system. In this article, we will guide you through the process of updating your PS4 with a USB drive in safe mode step by step.
Updating your PS4 with USB in Safe Mode:
To update your PS4 using a USB drive in safe mode, follow these simple steps:
1. **Prepare your USB drive:** Ensure that your USB drive is formatted using FAT32 or exFAT file system. Create a new folder named “PS4” and inside that, create another folder named “UPDATE”. Make sure the folder and file names are in all capital letters.
2. **Download the latest update:** Visit the official PlayStation website and download the latest PS4 system software update. The update file should be named “PS4UPDATE.PUP”.
3. **Copy the update file:** Take the downloaded update file and copy it to the “UPDATE” folder on your USB drive. Be sure to use the exact folder names mentioned.
4. **Access safe mode:** Turn off your PS4 by pressing and holding the power button for at least 7 seconds. Once completely turned off, press and hold the power button again until you hear a second beep, about 7 seconds later. This will boot your PS4 into safe mode.
5. **Connect the USB drive:** Connect the USB drive with the update file to one of the USB ports on your PS4.
6. **Select “Update System Software”:** Use the DualShock 4 controller and navigate to the “Update System Software” option using the Safe Mode menu.
7. **Start the update process:** Select the “Update from USB Storage Device” option and press the X button. Your PS4 will then search for the update file on the USB drive and start the update process automatically.
8. **Wait for the update to complete:** Be patient and wait for the update process to finish. Make sure not to turn off your PS4 or remove the USB drive during this time, as it can cause damage to the system.
9. **Restart your PS4:** Once the update process is complete, your PS4 will automatically restart. You can now use your updated PS4 with the latest system software.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I use any USB drive to update my PS4 in safe mode?
Yes, you can use any USB drive as long as it is formatted using FAT32 or exFAT file system.
2. Can I download the PS4 system software update on my PC and transfer it to the USB drive?
Yes, you can download the update file on your PC and transfer it to the USB drive, following the steps mentioned above.
3. Do I need an internet connection to update my PS4 in safe mode?
No, you do not need an internet connection to update your PS4 using a USB drive in safe mode.
4. How long does the update process usually take?
The update process may take around 15-30 minutes, depending on your internet speed and the size of the update file.
5. Can I update my PS4 in safe mode if it is already up to date?
Yes, you can still update your PS4 in safe mode even if it is already up to date. This can help resolve certain software issues.
6. Will updating my PS4 in safe mode delete my data?
No, updating your PS4 in safe mode will not delete your data. However, it is always recommended to backup your important data before performing any system updates.
7. What should I do if the update fails or gets stuck during the process?
If the update fails or gets stuck, make sure you have followed all the steps correctly. Try repeating the process using a different USB drive or redownloading the update file from the PlayStation website.
8. Can I cancel the update once it has started?
It is not recommended to cancel the update once it has started, as it may corrupt the system software. It is best to let the update process complete on its own.
9. Is safe mode necessary for updating my PS4 with a USB?
While it is not necessary to always update your PS4 in safe mode, using safe mode can help resolve software issues and ensure a smoother update process.
10. How do I know if my PS4 is in safe mode?
When your PS4 is in safe mode, the screen will display the Safe Mode menu, which allows you to access various options, including updating your system software.
11. Can I update my PS4 without a USB drive?
Yes, you can update your PS4 directly using an internet connection. However, updating in safe mode using a USB drive is useful when you encounter issues with the regular update process.
12. How often do I need to update my PS4?
Sony regularly releases system software updates for the PS4 to improve performance, add new features, and fix bugs. It is recommended to keep your PS4 updated to ensure the best gaming experience.