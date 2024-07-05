How to update playstation 4 with usb?

Updating your PlayStation 4 (PS4) system software is crucial to ensure that you have access to the latest features, improvements, and security updates. While updating wirelessly is the most common method, there may be instances where you prefer updating your PS4 using a USB drive. This article will guide you through the steps involved in updating your PS4 system software with a USB drive.
Why Update Your PS4 with a USB Drive?
There are a few reasons why you may want to update your PS4 using a USB drive. Firstly, if your PS4 doesn’t have a stable internet connection, updating via USB may be the most reliable method. Secondly, if you’re facing errors while updating wirelessly, using a USB drive can be a useful alternative. Lastly, if you prefer having a physical copy of the update files, a USB update is the way to go.
Requirements for Updating with a USB Drive
Before we dive into the process, it’s essential to ensure you have the necessary requirements for updating your PS4 system software with a USB drive. Here’s what you need:
1. A USB storage device with a minimum of 400 MB of free space.
2. A stable internet connection to download the update files.
3. A computer with internet access to download the update files and create a USB update drive.
4. A USB cable to connect your PS4 and the USB storage device.
Now, let’s proceed with the step-by-step instructions to update your PS4 using a USB drive.
Step-by-Step Guide to Update PS4 with a USB Drive
1. **Visit the PlayStation official website:** Open your preferred web browser and visit the PlayStation official website.
2. **Download the PS4 system software update:** Locate the “System Software” section on the website and download the latest PS4 system software update.
3. **Prepare the USB storage device:** Insert the USB storage device into your computer. Format the USB drive to ensure it’s compatible with your PS4. To format the drive, follow the instructions provided on the respective operating system.
4. **Create a folder in the USB drive:** Open the USB drive and create a new folder named “PS4.” Inside the “PS4” folder, create another folder named “UPDATE.”
5. **Copy the update file:** Locate the downloaded PS4 system software update file on your computer. Copy the update file to the “UPDATE” folder on the USB drive. Ensure that the file is named “PS4UPDATE.PUP.”
6. **Safely eject the USB drive:** Once the update file is successfully transferred, eject the USB drive from your computer.
7. **Start the PS4 in Safe Mode:** Turn off your PS4 completely. Press and hold the power button for approximately seven seconds until you hear a second beep. This will start your PS4 in Safe Mode.
8. **Connect the USB drive to the PS4:** Connect the USB drive to your PS4 using the USB cable.
9. **Select the Update System Software option:** Using the DualShock 4 controller, navigate through the Safe Mode menu and select the “Update System Software” option.
10. **Follow the on-screen instructions:** The system will detect the update file on the USB drive. Follow the on-screen instructions to initiate the update process.
11. **Wait for the update to complete:** The PS4 will begin the update process, which may take several minutes. Make sure not to turn off the PS4 or remove the USB drive during this time.
12. **Restart your PS4:** Once the update is complete, the PS4 will restart automatically. You can now enjoy the latest features and improvements.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I update my PS4 without an internet connection?
Yes, you can update your PS4 using a USB drive, even without an internet connection.
2. What should I do if my USB drive is not recognized by the PS4?
Make sure your USB drive is properly formatted to FAT or exFAT file systems. If the issue persists, try using a different USB drive.
3. What should be the name of the update file?
The update file should be named “PS4UPDATE.PUP” for the PS4 to recognize it.
4. Do I need to create any specific folders on the USB drive?
Yes, you need to create a “PS4” folder and inside it, create an “UPDATE” folder to store the update file.
5. Can I use a USB drive with less than 400 MB of free space?
No, you need a USB drive with a minimum of 400 MB of free space to accommodate the update file.
6. Is it necessary to start the PS4 in Safe Mode for a USB update?
Yes, starting the PS4 in Safe Mode is necessary to initiate the USB update process.
7. Can I use a USB drive with other files and folders?
To avoid any issues during the update process, it’s recommended to use a USB drive exclusively for the PS4 update.
8. Can I pause or cancel the update process once it starts?
No, it’s essential to let the update process complete without interruption to avoid any potential system issues.
9. How will I know if the update was successful?
After the update process completes, your PS4 will automatically restart, indicating a successful update.
10. Can I update my PS4 using an external hard drive?
No, currently, the PS4 only supports updating through USB drives.
11. Can I revert to a previous system software version?
No, once your PS4 is updated to a newer version, it’s not possible to revert to a previous system software version.
12. Are there any risks involved in updating my PS4 with a USB?
As long as you follow the instructions carefully, there are minimal risks involved in updating your PS4 with a USB drive. It’s always recommended to use official updates from the PlayStation website to ensure reliability and security.