How to update network card drivers Windows 10?

Network card drivers are essential as they enable your computer to connect and communicate with networks. Updating these drivers can help enhance network performance, fix connectivity issues, and ensure compatibility with the latest features. If you’re using Windows 10 and looking for a guide on updating network card drivers, you’re in the right place. In this article, we will walk you through the steps to update network card drivers in Windows 10.
Checking for Driver Updates Using Device Manager
The Device Manager in Windows 10 allows you to easily check for and update network card drivers. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Press the Windows key + X on your keyboard and select “Device Manager” from the menu that appears.
2. In the Device Manager window, expand the “Network adapters” category to view your network card(s).
3. Right-click on your network card’s entry and select “Update driver.”
4. You will be prompted to choose between automatic and manual driver updates:
Automatic Driver Update
– Select “Search automatically for updated driver software.”
– Windows will then search online for the latest driver software and install it automatically.
– If a compatible driver is found, it will be downloaded and installed on your system.
Manual Driver Update
– Select “Browse my computer for drivers.”
– On the next screen, you can either let Windows search for the driver software or browse your computer for downloaded driver files.
– If you have downloaded the driver software beforehand, choose the appropriate option and follow the on-screen instructions to update the driver manually.
Using Windows Update to Get Driver Updates
Windows Update automatically checks for updates and installs them. Often, it includes driver updates as well. Here’s how you can update network card drivers using Windows Update:
1. Press the Windows key + I on your keyboard to open the Settings app.
2. From the Settings menu, select “Update & Security.”
3. Click on the “Windows Update” tab on the left-hand side.
4. Click on the “Check for updates” button.
5. If any driver updates are available, Windows will download and install them automatically.
6. Restart your computer once the updates are installed to ensure the changes take effect.
FAQs
Q1. Why should I update my network card drivers in Windows 10?
Updating your network card drivers can improve network performance, fix connectivity issues, and ensure compatibility with the latest features and security updates.
Q2. Can I update network card drivers through automatic Windows updates?
Yes, Windows Update often includes driver updates, including network card drivers.
Q3. How do I access Device Manager in Windows 10?
You can access Device Manager by pressing the Windows key + X on your keyboard and selecting “Device Manager” from the menu.
Q4. What if Device Manager doesn’t find any driver updates?
If Device Manager doesn’t find any driver updates, you can try manually downloading the latest driver from your network card manufacturer’s website.
Q5. Should I restart my computer after updating network card drivers?
Yes, it is recommended to restart your computer after updating network card drivers to ensure the changes take effect.
Q6. Will updating network card drivers affect my personal files?
No, updating network card drivers will not affect your personal files. It only updates the software required for network connectivity.
Q7. Can I roll back to the previous driver version?
Yes, if the updated driver causes any issues, you can roll back to the previous driver version from the Device Manager.
Q8. What if I face issues after updating network card drivers?
If you encounter any issues after updating network card drivers, you can try rolling back to the previous version or contacting your network card manufacturer for support.
Q9. How often should I update network card drivers in Windows 10?
There is no strict rule for updating network card drivers, but it is recommended to check for updates periodically or when you encounter connectivity issues.
Q10. Is there a way to automate network card driver updates?
Yes, you can use third-party software tools that automatically scan for driver updates and install them for you.
Q11. Can updating network card drivers improve internet speed?
While updating network card drivers can optimize network performance, it may not directly improve your internet speed. Other factors like network capacity and ISP connection also play a role.
Q12. Do I need to be connected to the internet to update network card drivers?
Yes, you need an active internet connection to search for and download the latest driver updates using the automatic update method or Windows Update. However, manual updates using downloaded driver files can be done offline.