How to update hisense TV with usb?

If you own a Hisense TV and want to ensure you have access to the latest features and improvements, updating the TV’s firmware is essential. Hisense regularly releases firmware updates to enhance performance, fix bugs, and introduce new functionalities. Updating your Hisense TV with a USB drive is a straightforward process that we will guide you through step by step.
Preparing for the Update
Before we dive into the steps, let’s ensure that you have everything you need for a successful update. Here’s what you need to prepare:
1. A USB Drive: Make sure you have a USB drive with sufficient storage capacity to hold the firmware file.
2. An Internet Connection: Connect your Hisense TV to the internet using either Wi-Fi or an Ethernet cable.
3. Firmware File: Visit the Hisense website and search for the latest firmware update for your specific TV model. Download the firmware file onto your computer and remember the location where you saved it.
Updating Hisense TV with a USB Drive
Now that you have everything ready, let’s proceed with updating your Hisense TV with a USB drive.
1. Format the USB Drive: Ensure your USB drive is formatted to a compatible file system, typically FAT32 or NTFS, to be recognized by your TV.
2. Transfer Firmware: Insert the USB drive into your computer and transfer the downloaded firmware file to the root directory of the USB drive. Make sure the firmware file is not stored inside any folders.
3. Eject the USB Drive: Safely eject the USB drive from your computer.
4. Turn on your Hisense TV: Power on your Hisense TV and connect the USB drive to one of the available USB ports on the TV.
5. Access the Main Menu: On your Hisense TV remote control, press the “Home” or “Menu” button to access the main menu.
6. Select “Settings”: Navigate to the settings option using your remote control’s arrow keys and press OK to enter the settings menu.
7. Update Settings: In the settings menu, locate the “System” or “Advanced Settings” option, depending on your Hisense TV model.
8. Software Update: Within the system settings, find and select “Software Update” or “Update Firmware” option.
9. Select USB Update: In the software update menu, choose the “USB Update” or “Update via USB” option.
10. Locate Firmware: Your Hisense TV will scan the connected USB drive for compatible firmware. Select the firmware file you transferred earlier to the USB drive.
11. Start the Update: Follow the on-screen instructions to confirm and initiate the firmware update process. The TV will display a progress bar indicating the update’s status.
12. Do Not Power Off: During the update process, ensure your Hisense TV remains powered on and not disconnected from the power source or the USB drive.
13. Completion: Once the update is complete, your Hisense TV will automatically restart. You can now disconnect the USB drive from the TV.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I update my Hisense TV without an internet connection?
No, an internet connection is required to download the firmware update file. However, you can update your TV using a USB drive if an internet connection is not available.
2. How often should I update my Hisense TV?
It is recommended to update your Hisense TV whenever new firmware updates are available. Regular updates ensure optimal performance and access to new features.
3. Can I use any USB drive for updating my Hisense TV?
Yes, you can use any USB drive as long as it is formatted to a compatible file system, such as FAT32 or NTFS.
4. Is it safe to update my Hisense TV?
Yes, updating your Hisense TV is safe and recommended. Firmware updates typically improve performance, fix bugs, and enhance security.
5. Can I cancel the firmware update once it has started?
It is not advisable to cancel a firmware update once it has started. Interrupting the update process may lead to software corruption or malfunctions.
6. What should I do if my Hisense TV fails to recognize the firmware file on the USB drive?
Ensure that the firmware file is located in the root directory of the USB drive and not within any folders. Also, verify that the USB drive is correctly formatted.
7. How long does the firmware update process take?
The duration of the firmware update process varies depending on the TV model and the size of the update. It can take several minutes, so be patient and avoid interrupting the process.
8. Will updating my Hisense TV delete any settings or personal data?
No, updating your Hisense TV firmware does not delete any settings or personal data. It only replaces the system software with an updated version.
9. Do I need to manually install the firmware update after transferring it to the USB drive?
No, your Hisense TV will automatically detect and initiate the firmware update process once you select the firmware file from the USB drive.
10. Can I use a Mac computer to download and transfer the firmware file to the USB drive?
Yes, you can use a Mac computer to download and transfer the firmware file to the USB drive.
11. Can I watch TV while the firmware update is in progress?
It is recommended to avoid using the TV for other purposes while the firmware update is in progress to ensure a smooth and uninterrupted process.
12. What should I do if the firmware update fails or encounters an error?
If the firmware update fails or encounters an error, ensure that you have followed all the steps correctly. If the problem persists, you may need to contact Hisense customer support for further assistance.