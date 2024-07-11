How to update firmware on eufy baby monitor?

The firmware on your Eufy baby monitor is essential for maintaining its performance and ensuring that it has the latest features and security updates. Updating the firmware is a simple process that can be done in just a few steps. In this article, we will guide you through the process of updating the firmware on your Eufy baby monitor, along with some frequently asked questions related to this topic.
Steps to Update Firmware on Eufy Baby Monitor
To update the firmware on your Eufy baby monitor, follow the step-by-step guide below:
1. **Ensure Stable Internet Connection**: Make sure your Eufy baby monitor is connected to a stable and reliable internet connection. This is essential for a successful firmware update.
2. **Download Eufy Security App**: If you haven’t already, download and install the Eufy Security app on your smartphone or tablet. It is available for both iOS and Android devices.
3. **Open Eufy Security App**: Launch the Eufy Security app on your mobile device.
4. **Sign In or Create an Account**: Sign in to your Eufy account. If you don’t have one, create a new account using your email address.
5. **Add the Baby Monitor Device**: Tap the “+” icon to add a new device.
6. **Select Baby Monitor**: From the list of options, choose the Eufy baby monitor model that you own.
7. **Connect to Baby Monitor**: Follow the on-screen instructions to connect your smartphone or tablet to the baby monitor via Wi-Fi.
8. **Access Device Settings**: Once connected, tap on the baby monitor device to access its settings.
9. **Check for Firmware Updates**: Scroll down and look for the “Firmware Update” option. Tap on it to check if there are any available updates for your baby monitor.
10. **Download and Install Firmware Update**: If a firmware update is available, tap on the “Download” or “Update” button to start the installation process. Ensure that your baby monitor remains connected to the internet throughout the update process.
11. **Wait for Update to Complete**: The firmware update may take a few minutes to complete. During this time, avoid turning off the baby monitor or disconnecting it from the power source.
12. **Restart Baby Monitor**: Once the firmware update is finished, restart your Eufy baby monitor.
13. **Verify Firmware Update**: Go back to the device settings in the Eufy Security app and check if the firmware version has been successfully updated.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I update the firmware on my Eufy baby monitor using a computer?
No, firmware updates for Eufy baby monitors can only be done through the Eufy Security app on a smartphone or tablet.
2. Do I need to reset my Eufy baby monitor before updating the firmware?
Generally, a reset is not required before updating the firmware. However, if you are facing any issues with your baby monitor, you may try resetting it before updating.
3. Can I use mobile data instead of Wi-Fi to update the firmware?
Yes, you can use mobile data to update the firmware if Wi-Fi is not available. However, keep in mind that using mobile data may incur additional charges.
4. What should I do if the firmware update fails?
If the firmware update fails, ensure that your internet connection is stable and try updating again. If the issue persists, contact Eufy customer support for further assistance.
5. How often should I update the firmware on my Eufy baby monitor?
It is recommended to regularly check for firmware updates and update your Eufy baby monitor whenever new updates are available. This ensures optimal performance and security.
6. Can I use the Eufy Security app to update firmware on multiple baby monitors?
Yes, you can use the Eufy Security app to update the firmware on multiple Eufy baby monitors that are registered under the same account.
7. Will updating the firmware erase my baby monitor settings?
No, updating the firmware does not erase your baby monitor settings. However, it is always a good practice to take note of your preferred settings before updating, just in case.
8. How long does the firmware update process take?
The firmware update process usually takes a few minutes. However, the duration may vary depending on the size of the update and your internet speed.
9. Can I use the baby monitor while the firmware is being updated?
It is recommended to avoid using the baby monitor during the firmware update process to ensure a smooth and uninterrupted update.
10. Do I need to keep the Eufy Security app open during the firmware update?
No, you do not need to keep the Eufy Security app open during the firmware update. The update process will continue in the background.
11. Can I revert to the previous firmware version if I’m not satisfied with the update?
No, it is generally not possible to revert to a previous firmware version after updating. Make sure to read any release notes or information about the update before proceeding.
12. What do I do if I encounter any issues during the firmware update?
If you encounter any issues during the firmware update, such as interruptions or error messages, try restarting the update process or contact Eufy customer support for assistance.