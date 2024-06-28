How to update bios ASUS motherboard with usb?

The BIOS (Basic Input/Output System) is the firmware that runs on a motherboard and initializes the hardware components of a computer. Updating the BIOS on your ASUS motherboard can bring several benefits, including improved system performance, enhanced compatibility with new hardware, and bug fixes. In this article, we will guide you through the process of updating the BIOS on an ASUS motherboard using a USB flash drive.
Requirements for Updating BIOS
Before proceeding with the BIOS update, ensure that you have the following:
1. ASUS Motherboard Model: Identify the exact model of your ASUS motherboard, as updating the BIOS requires downloading the specific firmware for your motherboard model.
2. USB Flash Drive: Prepare a USB flash drive with sufficient storage space formatted to FAT32.
3. BIOS Update File: Download the latest BIOS update file from the official ASUS website or support page for your motherboard model.
Updating BIOS on ASUS Motherboard
Follow these steps to update the BIOS on your ASUS motherboard:
Step 1: Preparation
1. Insert the USB flash drive into an available USB port on your computer.
2. Ensure that the USB flash drive is empty, as the BIOS update process will erase its contents.
3. Download the latest BIOS update file from the ASUS support website and save it to the USB flash drive.
Step 2: Entering BIOS
1. Restart your computer and repeatedly press the DEL or F2 key (varies depending on the motherboard model) to enter the BIOS setup.
2. Once you are in the BIOS setup, navigate to the “Tool” or “Advanced” tab using the arrow keys.
Step 3: ASUS EZ Flash Utility
1. In the “Tool” or “Advanced” tab, look for the ASUS EZ Flash Utility option.
2. Select this option and press Enter. This utility is responsible for updating the BIOS.
Step 4: Selecting the BIOS Update File
1. The EZ Flash Utility will display a list of available drives. Select the USB flash drive from the list and press Enter.
2. Locate the downloaded BIOS update file on the USB flash drive and select it. Press Enter to begin the BIOS update process.
3. Confirm the action by selecting “Yes” or “OK.”
Step 5: Updating the BIOS
1. The ASUS EZ Flash Utility will start updating the BIOS. Wait for the process to complete and do not interrupt it, as it may lead to irreversible damage to your motherboard.
2. Once the BIOS update is finished, your computer will automatically restart.
Step 6: Verifying the BIOS Update
1. After the restart, it is important to verify that the BIOS update was successful. Enter the BIOS setup again by pressing the DEL or F2 key during system startup.
2. In the BIOS setup, look for the updated BIOS version information, which should confirm that the update was successful.
Commonly Asked Questions:
1. Can I update the BIOS without a USB flash drive?
No, updating the BIOS on an ASUS motherboard typically requires a USB flash drive.
2. How do I format a USB flash drive to FAT32?
To format a USB flash drive to FAT32, right-click on the drive in Windows Explorer, select “Format,” and choose FAT32 as the file system.
3. Why is it important to update the BIOS?
Updating the BIOS can bring various improvements, such as compatibility with new hardware, bug fixes, and enhanced system performance.
4. Can I update the BIOS on a laptop?
Yes, the process of updating the BIOS on a laptop is similar to updating a desktop motherboard. However, make sure to use the correct BIOS update file for your laptop model.
5. Is it necessary to update the BIOS if my computer is working fine?
If your computer is functioning properly and you are not experiencing any compatibility issues or critical bugs, updating the BIOS may not be necessary.