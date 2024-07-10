How to unlock your iPhone on computer?

Unlocking your iPhone allows you to use it with any carrier and enjoy its full potential. There are various methods to unlock your iPhone, including doing it yourself on your computer. In this article, we will guide you through the process of unlocking your iPhone on a computer, step by step.
Step 1: Check the Lock Status of Your iPhone
Before attempting to unlock your iPhone, you need to determine whether it is locked to a specific carrier. To do this, follow these steps:
1. Connect your iPhone to your computer using the USB cable.
2. Launch iTunes or Finder on your computer.
3. Select your iPhone when it appears in iTunes or Finder.
4. Look for the carrier name or the phrase “Carrier Locked” to indicate your iPhone’s lock status.
Step 2: Obtain an Unlocking Service
To unlock your iPhone, you will need to obtain an unlocking service from a third-party provider. There are many reputable providers available online that offer unlocking services for various iPhone models. Make sure to choose a provider that supports your specific iPhone model and carrier.
Step 3: Gather the Required Information
When you decide on an unlocking service, you will generally need to provide the following information:
1. Your iPhone’s IMEI number: Dial *#06# on your iPhone to display its unique IMEI number.
2. The model of your iPhone: You can find this information in the Settings app under General > About.
3. Your iPhone’s current carrier: This information is typically displayed in the Settings app under General > About.
Step 4: Place an Order and Pay
Once you have gathered the required information, navigate to the website of the unlocking service provider and follow their instructions to place an order. You will usually need to provide your iPhone’s details, select your device model, and choose your current carrier. Afterward, proceed to make payment for the unlocking service.
Step 5: Wait for Unlocking Confirmation
After placing your order, the unlocking service provider will begin processing your request. This process may take a few hours to a few days, depending on the provider and your iPhone model. Once the unlocking process is complete, you will receive an email or notification confirming the successful unlocking of your iPhone.
Step 6: Connect Your iPhone to Your Computer
After receiving the confirmation, it’s time to unlock your iPhone using your computer. Follow these steps:
1. Make sure your iPhone is disconnected from your computer.
2. Insert a new SIM card from a different carrier into your iPhone.
3. Connect your iPhone to your computer using the USB cable.
4. Launch iTunes or Finder on your computer.
How to Unlock Your iPhone on Computer?
The moment you connect your iPhone to your computer, you will see a message on the screen stating that your iPhone is unlocked and ready to use with the new carrier. If you don’t see this message, try the following steps:
1. Backup your iPhone’s data using iTunes or Finder.
2. Restore your iPhone to its factory settings using iTunes or Finder.
3. Once the restore process is complete, set up your iPhone as new.
4. The unlocking message should now appear on your screen.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I unlock my iPhone for free?
There are some free unlocking methods available online, but they can be risky and may void your warranty. It is recommended to use a reputable paid service for reliable results.
2. Will unlocking my iPhone erase my data?
No, the unlocking process itself does not erase your data. However, it is always recommended to back up your data before attempting any software changes on your iPhone.
3. Can I unlock my iPhone if it is blacklisted?
Unlocking your iPhone does not remove it from the blacklist. If your iPhone is blacklisted, you will need to contact the carrier or the original owner to resolve the issue.
4. Is unlocking permanent?
Yes, once your iPhone is unlocked, it will remain unlocked even after software updates. However, keep in mind that if you restore your iPhone to factory settings, it may become locked again.
5. Can I unlock my iPhone if it is iCloud locked?
No, unlocking your iPhone does not remove iCloud activation lock. You need to provide the correct iCloud credentials to bypass this security feature.
6. Is unlocking legal?
In most countries, iPhone unlocking is legal if you own the device outright or if you have completed your contract with the carrier. However, it is always recommended to check your local regulations.
7. Can I unlock my iPhone if it is under contract?
Yes, you can typically unlock your iPhone even if it is still under contract. However, you might be required to pay any outstanding fees or fulfill your contract obligations before the carrier approves the unlocking request.
8. Can I unlock my iPhone without a computer?
Yes, you can unlock your iPhone without a computer using various methods such as contacting your carrier, using a third-party unlocking service, or using the Emergency Call trick.
9. Does unlocking void my warranty?
Unlocking your iPhone through official channels does not void your warranty. However, using unofficial methods or unauthorized services may void the warranty.
10. Can I unlock my iPhone if it is on iOS 14 or later?
Yes, you can unlock your iPhone regardless of the iOS version. The unlocking process is not affected by the iOS version installed on your device.
11. Can I unlock my iPhone if it is jailbroken?
Yes, you can usually unlock a jailbroken iPhone. However, keep in mind that jailbreaking your device may void your warranty and make it vulnerable to security risks.
12. Can I revert the unlocking process?
Once your iPhone is unlocked, it cannot be reversed. The unlocking process permanently removes the carrier lock from your device.