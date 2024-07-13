**How to unlock my iPad pro with my computer?**
Unlocking your iPad Pro with your computer is a useful solution when you forget your passcode or find it difficult to access your device. By utilizing the power of your computer, you can regain access to your iPad Pro without losing any data. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to unlock your iPad Pro with your computer.
1. **Connect your iPad Pro to your computer**: Start by connecting your iPad Pro to your computer using a lightning cable. Make sure your computer is running the latest version of iTunes or Finder (for macOS Catalina or later).
2. **Launch iTunes or Finder**: Open iTunes if you are using a Windows PC or macOS Mojave or earlier. If you’re using a Mac with macOS Catalina or later, open Finder. These applications allow you to manage your iOS devices.
3. **Put your iPad Pro into recovery mode**: To put your iPad Pro into recovery mode, you need to perform different actions based on the device model.
– For iPad Pro with Face ID: Press and quickly release the Volume Up button, press and quickly release the Volume Down button, then press and hold the Power button until the device enters recovery mode.
– For iPad Pro with a Home button: Press and hold both the Home button and the Top or Side button until you see the recovery-mode screen.
4. **Select your iPad Pro in iTunes or Finder**: Once your iPad Pro is in recovery mode, you should see an option to restore or update your device. Choose your iPad Pro from the list of devices presented in iTunes or in the Finder window.
5. **Restore your iPad Pro**: Click on the “Restore” button in iTunes or the Finder window to initiate the restoration process. This will erase all data on your iPad Pro and install the latest version of iOS.
6. **Wait for the process to complete**: iTunes or Finder will download and install the software on your iPad Pro. Wait patiently for the process to complete, as it may take some time depending on your internet connection speed.
7. **Set up your iPad Pro**: Once the restoration process is finished, your iPad Pro will restart, and you’ll be guided through the setup process. Follow the on-screen instructions to set up your device, including Touch ID or Face ID setup and restoring from a backup if available.
8. **Unlock your iPad Pro**: After completing the setup process, your iPad Pro will be unlocked and ready for use. You’ll be able to set a new passcode or use your Touch ID or Face ID, depending on your device model.
FAQs about unlocking an iPad Pro with a computer
1. Can I unlock my iPad Pro with my computer without losing any data?
Yes, by following the steps outlined above, you can unlock your iPad Pro without losing any data.
2. What should I do if my computer doesn’t recognize my iPad Pro?
If your computer doesn’t recognize your iPad Pro, make sure you have the latest version of iTunes or Finder installed. Also, check the cable connection and try using a different USB port.
3. Can I unlock my iPad Pro with my computer if I don’t have iTunes or Finder?
No, you need either iTunes (for Windows or macOS Mojave or earlier) or Finder (for macOS Catalina or later) to unlock your iPad Pro with your computer.
4. Will unlocking my iPad Pro with my computer remove my Apple ID?
No, unlocking your iPad Pro with your computer will not remove your Apple ID. This process only resets the passcode on your device.
5. Can I use someone else’s computer to unlock my iPad Pro?
Yes, you can use someone else’s computer to unlock your iPad Pro. Just make sure you have their permission and that they have iTunes or Finder installed.
6. Is it possible to unlock my iPad Pro using a different computer than the one I usually use?
Yes, you can use a different computer to unlock your iPad Pro as long as it has iTunes or Finder installed.
7. What should I do if my iPad Pro gets stuck in recovery mode during the unlocking process?
If your iPad Pro gets stuck in recovery mode, you can try restarting your computer, disconnecting and reconnecting the cable, or using a different cable or USB port.
8. Will unlocking my iPad Pro with my computer remove my data?
Yes, the unlocking process involves erasing all data on your iPad Pro. Therefore, it’s crucial to have a recent backup if you want to restore your data afterward.
9. Can I unlock my iPad Pro with my computer if Find My iPad is enabled?
If Find My iPad is enabled on your device, you’ll need to enter your Apple ID and password during the unlocking process.
10. Should I update to the latest iOS version after unlocking my iPad Pro?
After unlocking your iPad Pro, it’s recommended to update to the latest iOS version to ensure your device is secure and up to date.
11. What if I don’t have a backup and want to recover my data after unlocking my iPad Pro?
If you don’t have a backup, it’s challenging to recover your data after unlocking your iPad Pro. Therefore, always ensure you have a backup of your important data.
12. Can I use this method to unlock other models of iPads?
Yes, this method can be used to unlock other models of iPads as well, as long as you follow the specific steps based on the device model.