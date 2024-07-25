If you own an ASUS monitor and find that the keys are locked, preventing you from adjusting settings or navigating the menu options, it can be frustrating. However, unlocking the keys on your ASUS monitor is a straightforward process that you can easily do yourself. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to unlock the keys on an ASUS monitor, allowing you to regain control and customize your display settings.
How to unlock keys on ASUS monitor?
To unlock the keys on your ASUS monitor, follow these simple steps:
1. Turn on your ASUS monitor and locate the function (Fn) button on the bottom right of the monitor.
2. Press and hold the function (Fn) button for a few seconds until the on-screen display (OSD) menu appears.
3. While still holding the function (Fn) button, press the menu button located just above the function (Fn) button.
4. Continue holding both buttons for about 10-15 seconds until a message appears on the screen confirming that the keys have been unlocked.
5. Release the buttons and you should now be able to adjust settings and navigate through the OSD menu using the buttons on your ASUS monitor.
Now that you know how to unlock the keys on your ASUS monitor, you can easily make changes to your display settings and customize your viewing experience. Enjoy the freedom to adjust brightness, contrast, color, and other options to suit your preferences.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. How do I know if my keys are locked on my ASUS monitor?
If the keys on your ASUS monitor are locked, you won’t be able to make any adjustments or navigate through the OSD menu.
2. Can I unlock the keys without using the function (Fn) button?
No, the function (Fn) button is necessary to unlock the keys on your ASUS monitor.
3. What should I do if pressing the function (Fn) and menu buttons doesn’t unlock the keys?
If you’re unable to unlock the keys using the method mentioned above, try disconnecting the monitor’s power cable for a few minutes and then reconnecting it.
4. Will unlocking the keys erase any of my display settings?
No, unlocking the keys will not erase any of your display settings. Your settings will remain intact.
5. Can I lock the keys again after unlocking them?
Yes, if you wish to lock the keys on your ASUS monitor again, simply follow the same process mentioned above.
6. What should I do if the keys on my ASUS monitor are unresponsive even after unlocking?
If the keys on your ASUS monitor are unresponsive, it may indicate a hardware issue. Contact ASUS customer support for further assistance.
7. How often should I unlock the keys on my ASUS monitor?
There’s no set frequency for unlocking the keys on your ASUS monitor. You only need to unlock them if they become locked or unresponsive.
8. Can I unlock the keys on my ASUS monitor using a remote control?
No, the keys on the ASUS monitor can only be unlocked using the function (Fn) and menu buttons on the monitor itself.
9. Will unlocking the keys affect the performance of my ASUS monitor?
Unlocking the keys on your ASUS monitor will not affect its performance. It simply allows you to have control over your display settings.
10. Are the key unlocking steps the same for all ASUS monitor models?
Most ASUS monitor models follow a similar key unlocking process. However, there might be slight variations between different models, so refer to the user manual for specific instructions if needed.
11. What are the default settings on an unlocked ASUS monitor?
After unlocking the keys on your ASUS monitor, the default settings will be the same as they were before the keys got locked.
12. How do I adjust the brightness and contrast settings on my unlocked ASUS monitor?
Once the keys are unlocked, you can easily adjust the brightness and contrast settings by navigating through the OSD menu and using the designated buttons on your ASUS monitor.