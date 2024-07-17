If you find yourself in a situation where you need to unlock your iPhone but don’t have access to iTunes, worry not. There are alternative methods available that can help you unlock your iPhone using a computer. In this article, we will explore these methods and provide you with a step-by-step guide to unlock your iPhone without iTunes.
How to unlock iPhone with computer without iTunes?
To unlock your iPhone without using iTunes, you can utilize third-party software such as iMyFone LockWiper. This software allows you to bypass the iPhone lock screen, Apple ID, and even remove screen time restrictions. Follow the steps below to unlock your iPhone:
1. Start by downloading and installing iMyFone LockWiper on your computer. Launch the program once the installation is complete.
2. Using a USB cable, connect your locked iPhone to the computer. LockWiper will automatically detect your device.
3. Once your device is detected, click on the “Start” button to initiate the unlocking process.
4. LockWiper will automatically download the required firmware package for your iPhone. Ensure that your iPhone is connected to a stable internet connection throughout this process.
5. After the firmware package is downloaded, click on “Start to Verify” to continue.
6. Confirm the firmware information displayed on the screen and click on “Start Unlock.”
7. Read the notice carefully and enter the displayed code to proceed.
8. Sit back and let LockWiper unlock your iPhone without requiring iTunes. This process may take a few minutes.
9. Once the unlocking process is complete, you will receive a message indicating that your iPhone has been successfully unlocked.
Congratulations! You have now unlocked your iPhone without using iTunes. You can set up a new Apple ID or use an existing one to enjoy all the features of your device.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1: Can I unlock my iPhone without iTunes?
Yes, you can unlock your iPhone without iTunes by utilizing third-party software like iMyFone LockWiper.
Q2: What is LockWiper?
LockWiper is a third-party software designed to unlock iOS devices, including iPhone, without using iTunes.
Q3: Is LockWiper safe to use?
Yes, LockWiper is safe to use. It has been trusted by millions of users worldwide and ensures secure unlocking without causing any data loss.
Q4: Will unlocking my iPhone delete my data?
No, unlocking your iPhone using LockWiper will not delete your data. Your files and settings will remain intact.
Q5: Can I use any computer to unlock my iPhone?
Yes, you can use any computer that has iMyFone LockWiper installed to unlock your iPhone.
Q6: Are there any limitations to using LockWiper?
LockWiper is capable of unlocking various iOS devices and versions, but it does have some limitations depending on the specific model and iOS version. Ensure to check the compatibility before using.
Q7: Can I unlock someone else’s iPhone with LockWiper?
No, LockWiper is designed for personal use. You should not attempt to unlock someone else’s iPhone without proper authorization.
Q8: Will unlocking my iPhone void the warranty?
Unlocking your iPhone using LockWiper will not void the warranty as it is a software-based unlocking method and does not require any physical modifications.
Q9: Can I still access iCloud after unlocking my iPhone?
Yes, you can still access iCloud after unlocking your iPhone. The unlocking process does not affect your iCloud account.
Q10: Will my iPhone be compatible with all carriers after unlocking?
Unlocking your iPhone will allow you to use it with any carrier as long as the device is compatible with the specific network bands.
Q11: Can I update my iPhone’s software after unlocking it?
Yes, after unlocking your iPhone, you can freely update its software without any restrictions.
Q12: Can I use LockWiper on a locked or disabled iPhone?
Yes, LockWiper is specifically designed to unlock locked or disabled iPhones, making it an ideal solution in such situations.
In conclusion, unlocking your iPhone without iTunes is indeed possible with the help of third-party software like iMyFone LockWiper. It provides a convenient and secure method to bypass lock screens, Apple IDs, and other restrictions. Before attempting to unlock your iPhone, always ensure that you have proper authorization and comply with legal regulations.