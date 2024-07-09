How to unlock iPhone 6s without password or computer?

If you have forgotten the password to your iPhone 6s and don’t have access to a computer, there are still a few methods you can try to unlock your device. In this article, we will discuss various techniques that can help you regain access to your iPhone 6s without the need for a password or computer.
Method 1: Resetting Your iPhone 6s Using iCloud
One of the easiest ways to unlock your iPhone 6s without a password or computer is by using iCloud’s Find My iPhone feature. Follow these steps:
1. Open a web browser and visit icloud.com.
2. Sign in with your Apple ID and password.
3. Click on “Find iPhone”.
4. Select your iPhone 6s from the list of devices.
5. Click on “Erase iPhone” to reset your device and remove the password.
6. Set up your iPhone 6s as a new device.
Method 2: Using Siri to Bypass the Lock Screen
**To unlock your iPhone 6s without a password, you can make use of Siri’s voice command feature.**
1. Activate Siri by pressing and holding the Home button.
2. Ask Siri to “Open the clock”.
3. When the clock interface appears, tap on the “+” sign to add a new clock.
4. In the search field, type any random text and select it.
5. Tap on “Share” and choose the “Message” option.
6. In the “To” field, type any random text and press the Return button.
7. Tap on the “+” icon beside the contact name.
8. Select “Create new contact” and then tap on “Add photo” to choose a photo from your photo library.
9. Tap on “Choose Photo” and the photo library will open.
10. Now, you have access to your photo library and other functionality, allowing you to bypass the lock screen.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I unlock my iPhone 6s without a password if I don’t have access to a computer?
Yes, you can unlock your iPhone 6s without a password or computer by using iCloud’s Find My iPhone feature or by using Siri to bypass the lock screen.
2. How can I unlock my iPhone 6s using iCloud?
You can unlock your iPhone 6s using iCloud by visiting the iCloud website, signing in with your Apple ID, selecting “Find iPhone,” and then erasing your device remotely.
3. What is the Find My iPhone feature?
Find My iPhone is a feature provided by Apple’s iCloud service that allows users to track and remotely erase their lost or stolen iOS devices.
4. Is it safe to use Siri to bypass the lock screen?
While using Siri to bypass the lock screen can be a temporary solution, it is not recommended for long-term use as it may pose security risks.
5. Can I use Siri to bypass the lock screen on any iPhone model?
No, the ability to use Siri to bypass the lock screen may vary depending on the iOS version and device model.
6. What should I do after unlocking my iPhone 6s without a password?
Once you have unlocked your iPhone 6s without a password, it is recommended to set a new password or enable a more secure unlocking method to protect your device.
7. Can I use Find My iPhone if I haven’t set it up before?
No, you need to have Find My iPhone enabled beforehand to use this method. It is always a good idea to set up Find My iPhone as a precautionary measure.
8. Will resetting my iPhone 6s using iCloud erase all my data?
Yes, resetting your iPhone 6s using iCloud will erase all the data on your device. Make sure to have a backup of your important files before proceeding.
9. What should I do if I don’t remember my Apple ID password?
If you don’t remember your Apple ID password, you can reset it by visiting the Apple ID account page or contacting Apple Support for further assistance.
10. Are there any other methods to unlock my iPhone 6s without a password?
Apart from using iCloud’s Find My iPhone feature and Siri, there are very limited options available. It is always recommended to try these methods first.
11. Can I use these methods to unlock any other iPhone model?
The methods mentioned in this article may vary depending on the iPhone model and the iOS version. It is advisable to check for specific instructions for your device.
12. How do I set up a passcode on my iPhone 6s?
To set up a passcode on your iPhone 6s, go to “Settings,” tap on “Touch ID & Passcode” or “Face ID & Passcode,” then follow the prompts to create a new passcode.