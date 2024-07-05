How to unlock iPhone 6s activation lock with computer?

If you find yourself in a situation where you have forgotten the Apple ID and password associated with your iPhone 6s, don’t despair. With the help of a computer, you can unlock the activation lock on your iPhone 6s and regain access to your device. In this article, we will guide you through the process step-by-step, so let’s get started!
Steps to Unlock iPhone 6s Activation Lock with Computer:
Step 1: Gather the Necessary Tools and Requirements
To unlock your iPhone 6s, you will need a computer (Windows or Mac), an updated version of iTunes or Finder, a lightning to USB cable, and of course, your locked iPhone.
Step 2: Connect Your iPhone 6s to the Computer
Use the lightning to USB cable to connect your iPhone 6s to the computer.
Step 3: Launch iTunes or Finder
Open iTunes (for Windows) or Finder (for Mac) on your computer. These programs are essential for unlocking your iPhone 6s.
Step 4: Put Your iPhone 6s in Recovery Mode
To put your iPhone 6s into recovery mode, follow these steps:
1. Press and hold both the Sleep/Wake (power) button and the Home button simultaneously.
2. Continue holding the buttons until you see the Apple logo appear on your iPhone screen. Once the logo is displayed, release both buttons.
3. Now, you will see the Recovery Mode screen on your iPhone with an option to connect to iTunes or Finder.
Step 5: Allow iTunes or Finder to Recognize Your iPhone 6s
At this point, iTunes or Finder should recognize your iPhone 6s in recovery mode. A pop-up message will appear, asking you to either Restore or Update your iPhone.
Step 6: Select “Restore” to Unlock Your iPhone 6s Activation Lock
Click on the “Restore” button within iTunes or Finder. This will trigger the process to unlock the activation lock on your iPhone 6s.
Step 7: Wait for the Unlock Process to Complete
The unlocking process may take some time. Ensure that your internet connection remains stable throughout the process. iTunes or Finder will download the necessary firmware and restore your iPhone 6s to its factory settings. Once complete, your iPhone 6s will restart.
Step 8: Set Up Your iPhone 6s as a New Device
After your iPhone 6s restarts, you will be prompted to set it up as a new device. Follow the on-screen instructions to perform the initial setup, including creating a new Apple ID and password.
Congratulations! You have successfully unlocked the activation lock on your iPhone 6s using your computer.
FAQs:
1. Can I use any computer to unlock my iPhone 6s activation lock?
Yes, you can use any computer that has iTunes (for Windows) or Finder (for Mac) installed.
2. Do I need an internet connection to unlock the activation lock?
Yes, a stable internet connection is required as iTunes or Finder will download the necessary firmware to unlock your iPhone 6s.
3. Will unlocking the activation lock erase all my data?
Yes, unlocking the activation lock will restore your iPhone 6s to its factory settings, erasing all data on the device.
4. Can I use someone else’s computer to unlock my iPhone 6s?
Yes, as long as the computer has the required software, you can use any computer to unlock your iPhone 6s.
5. What if the “Restore” button is not appearing in iTunes or Finder?
Make sure you have the latest version of iTunes or Finder installed. Additionally, check your internet connection and try again.
6. Can I unlock the activation lock without a computer?
No, unlocking the activation lock requires the use of a computer with iTunes or Finder.
7. Will I be able to use my iPhone 6s on any carrier after unlocking the activation lock?
Yes, unlocking the activation lock will allow you to use your iPhone 6s with any compatible carrier.
8. Can I unlock the activation lock if I don’t know the Apple ID associated with my iPhone 6s?
Unfortunately, you need to know the Apple ID and password associated with your iPhone 6s to unlock the activation lock.
9. Will unlocking the activation lock remove the iCloud account from my iPhone 6s?
Yes, unlocking the activation lock will remove the linked iCloud account from your iPhone 6s.
10. Can I bypass the activation lock without resetting my iPhone 6s?
No, resetting your iPhone 6s is necessary to bypass the activation lock.
11. Is it legal to unlock the activation lock on my iPhone 6s?
Unlocking the activation lock on your iPhone 6s is legal as long as you are the rightful owner of the device.
12. Can I unlock the activation lock on a stolen iPhone 6s?
No, it is illegal to unlock the activation lock on a stolen iPhone 6s. Activation lock is designed to prevent unauthorized access to stolen devices.