Net Monitor for Employees Agent is a powerful monitoring software used by companies to track and monitor employee activities on their computers. However, there may come a time when you need to uninstall the software for various reasons. In this article, we will guide you on how to uninstall Net Monitor for Employees Agent, step by step.
The Uninstallation Process
Uninstalling Net Monitor for Employees Agent is a relatively simple process. Just follow the steps below to remove the software from your computer:
Step 1: Stop Monitoring
Before uninstalling the software, it is important to stop monitoring activities. To do this, right-click on the Net Monitor for Employees Agent icon in the system tray and select “Stop Monitoring.”
Step 2: Close the Agent
To uninstall the software, you need to ensure that the Net Monitor for Employees Agent is not running. Close the agent by right-clicking on the icon in the system tray and selecting “Exit.”
Step 3: Access Control Panel
Go to the Windows Start menu and search for “Control Panel.” Open the Control Panel.
Step 4: Uninstalling the Software
In the Control Panel, locate the “Programs” or “Programs and Features” option and click on it. Here, you will find a list of installed software on your computer.
Step 5: Locate Net Monitor for Employees Agent
In the list of installed software, locate “Net Monitor for Employees Agent” and click on it to select it.
Step 6: Uninstall
After selecting Net Monitor for Employees Agent, click on the “Uninstall” button located at the top of the list. A confirmation prompt will appear.
Step 7: Confirm Uninstall
Confirm the uninstallation by clicking on “Yes” in the confirmation prompt. The uninstallation process will begin.
Step 8: Complete Uninstall
Wait for the uninstallation process to complete. This may take a few moments. Once finished, you will receive a notification stating that the software has been successfully uninstalled.
