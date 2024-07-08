How to Unhide Folders in USB?
USB drives are commonly used for storing and transferring data due to their convenience and portability. However, sometimes folders on a USB drive may become hidden or invisible, making it difficult to access important files. In this article, we will guide you through the process of unhiding folders in a USB drive.
To unhide folders in a USB drive, follow these steps:
1. Connect the USB drive to your computer: Insert the USB drive into an available USB port on your computer.
2. Open the File Explorer: Press the Windows key + E on your keyboard or click on the File Explorer icon located on the taskbar to open it.
3. Identify the USB drive: In the File Explorer, you will see a list of drives under “This PC” or “My Computer.” Locate and select the USB drive.
4. Show hidden files and folders: Click on the “View” tab found at the top of the File Explorer window. In the “Show/hide” section, tick the checkbox next to “Hidden items.” This will reveal any hidden files or folders on the USB drive.
5. Locate the hidden folder: Scroll through the contents of the USB drive and look for the hidden folder you want to unhide. It may appear translucent or lighter in color compared to other folders.
6. Unhide the folder: Right-click on the hidden folder and select “Properties” from the context menu. In the folder properties window, untick the “Hidden” checkbox and click “Apply” or “OK” to save the changes. The folder will now be unhidden and visible.
7. Confirm the folder is unhidden: Go back to the File Explorer and check if the folder is now visible. If so, you have successfully unhidden the folder in the USB drive.
Remember, the steps mentioned above will work for most cases where folders are hidden on a USB drive. However, there may be instances where these steps don’t work due to various reasons such as system settings, viruses, or other issues. If the above method fails, you can try using a reputable antivirus software to scan and remove any malware that might be responsible for hiding folders on your USB drive.
FAQs about unhiding folders in USB
1. How do I view hidden files and folders on a USB drive?
To view hidden files and folders on a USB drive, open the File Explorer, click on the “View” tab, and select “Hidden items.”
2. Why are my folders on the USB drive hidden?
Folders on a USB drive may become hidden due to system settings, malware or virus infections, or accidental changes to folder properties.
3. Can I unhide multiple folders at once?
Yes, you can unhide multiple folders at once. Select all the folders you want to unhide by holding down the Ctrl key and clicking on each folder. Then, right-click on the selected folders, go to “Properties,” untick the “Hidden” checkbox, and click “Apply” or “OK.”
4. How can I prevent folders from getting hidden on a USB drive?
To prevent folders from getting hidden on a USB drive, ensure that your computer is protected by a reliable antivirus software, avoid downloading files from untrusted sources, and regularly scan your USB drives for malware.
5. What if I can’t remember the names of the hidden folders on my USB drive?
If you can’t remember the names of the hidden folders on your USB drive, you can try using a search function in the File Explorer. Simply enter a keyword related to the files within the hidden folder, and the search results will display the corresponding folder.
6. Are there any third-party software programs available for unhiding folders in a USB drive?
Yes, there are numerous third-party software programs available that can help you unhide folders in a USB drive. However, exercise caution when downloading and using such software, as some may contain malware or be potentially harmful to your computer.
7. Can I unhide folders on a USB drive using a Mac?
Yes, you can unhide folders on a USB drive using a Mac. Connect the USB drive to your Mac, open the Finder, select the USB drive from the sidebar or desktop, go to Finder > Preferences > Sidebar, tick the “External disks” checkbox, and then navigate to the hidden folder and change its visibility settings.
8. What if I accidentally delete a hidden folder?
If you accidentally delete a hidden folder from your USB drive, it may be recoverable using specialized data recovery software. Avoid using the USB drive to prevent overwriting the deleted data and seek professional assistance if necessary.
9. Can formatting a USB drive unhide hidden folders?
Yes, formatting a USB drive can remove any hidden folders along with all other data on the drive. However, keep in mind that formatting will erase all existing files and folders, so make sure to create a backup before proceeding.
10. Is it possible to hide folders on a USB drive again after unhiding them?
Yes, it is possible to hide folders on a USB drive again after unhiding them. Simply follow the steps mentioned earlier but tick the “Hidden” checkbox in the folder properties window instead of unticking it.
11. Can I unhide folders in a USB drive using command prompt?
Yes, you can use the command prompt to unhide folders in a USB drive. Open the command prompt, navigate to the USB drive’s location, and use the attrib command with the appropriate parameters to unhide the folders.
12. What should I do if my files within the hidden folder are corrupted?
If the files within the hidden folder are corrupted, you can try using file recovery software to recover and repair the corrupted files. However, success may vary depending on the level of corruption and file type.