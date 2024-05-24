How to uefi boot Windows 10 usb?

UEFI (Unified Extensible Firmware Interface) is a standardized firmware interface that replaces the traditional BIOS (Basic Input/Output System) in modern computers. UEFI offers several advantages over BIOS, including faster boot times and improved security. If you’re looking to install or reinstall Windows 10 on your computer, UEFI booting from a USB drive is a convenient method. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to UEFI boot Windows 10 from a USB drive.
Preparing the USB Drive
The first step in UEFI booting Windows 10 from a USB drive is to prepare the USB drive itself. Follow these steps to properly set up the USB drive:
1. **Format the USB drive**: Ensure that your USB drive is formatted to the FAT32 file system.
2. **Create a bootable USB**: Use a reliable tool like Rufus or the Windows 10 Media Creation Tool to create a bootable Windows 10 USB drive. This process will copy the necessary installation files to the USB drive.
3. **Download the Windows 10 ISO**: If you haven’t already, download the Windows 10 ISO file from the official Microsoft website or through the Media Creation Tool.
Enabling UEFI Boot
Once you have the properly prepared USB drive, you need to enable UEFI boot in your computer’s firmware settings. Follow these steps to enable UEFI boot:
1. **Access the firmware settings**: Restart your computer and enter the firmware settings. The method to access the firmware settings varies between computer manufacturers, but you typically need to press a key like F2, F10, or Del during the startup process. Check your computer’s manual or the manufacturer’s website for the specific key.
2. **Navigate to the boot options**: Once you’re in the firmware settings, navigate to the section related to boot options.
3. **Enable UEFI boot**: Look for an option like “Boot Mode,” “Boot Configuration,” or “UEFI Boot.” Set it to “UEFI” or “UEFI Only” mode. Save the changes and exit the firmware settings.
Boot from USB Drive
After enabling UEFI boot, you can now boot your computer from the USB drive containing the Windows 10 installation files. Follow these steps to boot from the USB drive:
1. **Insert the USB drive**: Insert the USB drive into an available USB port on your computer.
2. **Restart your computer**: Restart your computer.
3. **Access the boot menu**: During the startup process, look for a message that indicates which key to press to access the boot menu. Usually, it’s a key like F12 or Esc. Press the corresponding key to enter the boot menu.
4. **Select the USB drive**: From the boot menu, choose the option that represents your USB drive as the boot device. Use the arrow keys to navigate and press Enter to select.
5. **Windows 10 setup**: The computer will now boot from the USB drive, and the Windows 10 setup process will begin. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation.
Can I UEFI boot Windows 10 from any USB drive?
No, the USB drive must be properly prepared with the required Windows 10 installation files and formatted to the FAT32 file system.
What should I do if my computer doesn’t show the UEFI Boot option?
If your computer doesn’t show the UEFI Boot option, make sure that you’re using a UEFI compatible USB drive and that UEFI boot is enabled in your firmware settings.
Can I use a DVD instead of a USB drive for UEFI boot?
Yes, you can use a DVD instead of a USB drive. Simply create a bootable DVD instead of a bootable USB drive, and ensure that UEFI boot is enabled.
Can I enable UEFI Boot on an older computer?
UEFI is mainly supported on newer computers. If you have an older computer with Legacy BIOS, UEFI boot might not be available.
Will UEFI booting affect my existing data?
No, UEFI booting from a USB drive will not affect your existing data. However, during the Windows 10 installation, you will have the option to format or erase the existing hard drive partitions.
Can I switch back to BIOS after UEFI booting?
Yes, you can revert to BIOS firmware settings by disabling UEFI boot and enabling Legacy BIOS. Remember to consult your computer’s manual or the manufacturer’s website for the specific instructions.
Do all Windows 10 versions support UEFI booting?
Yes, all versions of Windows 10 fully support UEFI booting.
How long does it take to UEFI boot Windows 10 from a USB drive?
The time it takes to UEFI boot Windows 10 from a USB drive depends on various factors, including the speed of your USB drive and the computer’s hardware. Generally, it takes a few minutes for the Windows 10 setup to load.
Can I use a USB 3.0 port for UEFI booting?
Yes, you can use a USB 3.0 port for UEFI booting. However, if your computer only has USB 3.0 ports, ensure that the USB drive is compatible with USB 3.0.
What if I encounter errors during UEFI booting?
If you encounter errors during UEFI booting, double-check that the USB drive is properly prepared and that UEFI boot is enabled in your computer’s firmware settings. Additionally, ensure that your computer meets the system requirements for Windows 10.