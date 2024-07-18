**How to Two Hand in Elden Ring Keyboard?**
Elden Ring, the highly anticipated action role-playing game from the collaboration between FromSoftware and George R.R. Martin, has captured the attention of gamers worldwide. Set in a fascinating open world, players will encounter fierce enemies and navigate through challenging quests. To excel in combat, mastering the art of two-handed weapon handling is crucial. While it may initially seem challenging to achieve this on a keyboard, fear not! This article will guide you through the steps to successfully two hand in Elden Ring using your keyboard.
Before we delve into the specifics, it’s important to understand the concept of two-handing a weapon in Elden Ring. Two-handing involves gripping your weapon with both hands, which increases its damage output and alters your attack moveset. This technique is particularly useful when facing formidable foes or attempting to overpower enemies in a single blow.
**So, how exactly do you two hand in Elden Ring on a keyboard?** Follow these steps:
1. **Find a suitable two-handed weapon:** Not all weapons are designed for two-handed use. Look for weapons that have a two-handed attribute or allow you to wield them with both hands.
2. **Equip the weapon:** Open your inventory menu and select the desired two-handed weapon. Ensure that it is placed in either your left or right hand slot, depending on your preference.
3. **Switch to two-handed mode:** By default, the key binding to switch between one-handed and two-handed mode is often the “F” key on a keyboard. Press the “F” key to grip your weapon with both hands, enabling two-handed combat.
Congratulations! You are now ready to unleash your full potential and dominate your enemies with the power of a two-handed weapon. Experiment with different attacks and combos to find the most effective strategies for your playstyle.
FAQs:
Q1: Can I two hand any weapon in Elden Ring?
A1: No, not all weapons can be two-handed. Look for weapons with the two-handed attribute or specific ones that allow you to wield them with both hands.
Q2: Can I switch between one-handed and two-handed mode during combat?
A2: Yes, you can switch between modes by pressing the “F” key on your keyboard. Use this feature strategically in the heat of battle to adapt to different situations.
Q3: Are two-handed attacks more powerful than one-handed attacks?
A3: Yes, two-handed attacks generally deal higher damage than one-handed attacks. They also offer a different moveset that can be advantageous in certain situations.
Q4: Will two-handing a weapon affect my movement speed?
A4: Two-handing a weapon does not impact your movement speed. You can freely move around while wielding your weapon with both hands.
Q5: Can I parry or block attacks while two-handing?
A5: No, when two-handing a weapon, you sacrifice the ability to parry or block attacks with a shield. Consider this trade-off when deciding whether to use two-handed combat or a shield.
Q6: Do I need special stats or requirements to two hand a weapon?
A6: Generally, you do not need any special stats or requirements to two hand a weapon in Elden Ring. However, some weapons may have specific strength or dexterity requirements.
Q7: Can I use magic or spells while two-handing?
A7: Yes, you can still use magic or spells while two-handing a weapon. Switch to your spellcasting tool and unleash your magical abilities alongside your two-handed attacks.
Q8: How do I know if a weapon is suitable for two-handed use?
A8: Look for the two-handed attribute in the weapon’s description. Alternatively, some weapons may have specific animations or grips that indicate their compatibility with two-handed combat.
Q9: Are there any drawbacks to two-handing a weapon?
A9: Besides losing the ability to parry or block attacks with a shield, there are no significant drawbacks to two-handing a weapon. Enjoy the increased damage output and versatile moveset.
Q10: Can I dual wield two two-handed weapons?
A10: No, Elden Ring does not currently support dual-wielding two-handed weapons. You can only two-hand a single weapon at a time.
Q11: Can I customize the key binding to switch between one-handed and two-handed modes?
A11: Key bindings can often be customized in the game settings, allowing you to assign a different key to switch between one-handed and two-handed modes. Check the options menu for key binding settings.
Q12: Are two-handed weapons slower than one-handed weapons?
A12: The attack speed of a weapon is independent of whether it is wielded one-handed or two-handed. The weapon’s inherent speed determines its attack rate.