How to turn on USB debugging on broken screen phone?

If you have unfortunately broken your phone’s screen and are seeking to enable USB debugging, you might face some challenges. USB debugging allows you to access your phone’s data and perform various tasks through a computer despite the screen being non-functional. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to turn on USB debugging on a broken screen phone.
How to Turn On USB Debugging on a Broken Screen Phone?
To turn on USB debugging on a broken screen phone, you will need the assistance of a computer and a USB cable. Follow these steps:
1. Connect your phone to a computer using a USB cable.
2. Install the necessary device drivers if prompted by your computer.
3. Download and install a screen mirroring tool such as Vysor, Scrcpy, or ApowerMirror on your computer.
4. Open the screen mirroring tool and follow the instructions to establish a connection between your phone and computer.
5. Once the connection is established, navigate to the Developer Options on your phone. If you haven’t enabled Developer Options before, go to Settings > About phone > Build number, and tap on it multiple times until a message appears, indicating that Developer Options have been enabled.
6. Access Developer Options and enable USB debugging option.
7. Once USB debugging is enabled, you can control your phone from the computer through the screen mirroring tool.
8. At this point, you can perform various actions such as controlling your phone, accessing files on your phone, or even recovering data.
FAQs:
1. Can I turn on USB debugging without a functioning screen?
No, you cannot enable USB debugging without a functional screen. However, you can use a screen mirroring tool to control your phone from a computer.
2. How can I download a screen mirroring tool?
You can download screen mirroring tools such as Vysor, Scrcpy, or ApowerMirror from their respective official websites.
3. What if my computer does not recognize my broken screen phone?
In such cases, you might need to install the necessary device drivers for your specific phone model. These drivers can usually be found on the manufacturer’s official website.
4. Can I enable USB debugging on any phone model with a broken screen?
Yes, you can try to enable USB debugging on most Android phone models, regardless of the screen condition, by following the steps mentioned above.
5. Is it possible to recover data from a broken screen phone using USB debugging?
Yes, once USB debugging is enabled and you have control of your phone through the computer, you can recover data by transferring it to the computer.
6. How can I disable USB debugging once I have finished the process?
You can disable USB debugging by going to Settings > Developer Options and turning off the USB debugging option.
7. Can I use USB debugging for tasks other than data recovery?
Yes, USB debugging allows you to perform various tasks such as installing custom ROMs, debugging applications, or using advanced developer tools.
8. Is there a wireless method to enable USB debugging on a broken screen phone?
No, since the screen is broken, a wireless method to enable USB debugging is not possible. A wired connection via USB is required to establish the necessary communication.
9. Can I enable USB debugging on an iPhone with a broken screen?
No, the USB debugging feature is specific to Android devices.
10. What if my phone’s touchscreen is not working, but the display is intact?
If your touchscreen is unresponsive, USB debugging alone might not be sufficient. In such cases, you may need to use additional tools or consult a professional technician.
11. Can I enable USB debugging on a broken screen phone with a password lock?
Yes, you can enable USB debugging on a phone with a password lock unless the screen is completely unresponsive.
12. Will enabling USB debugging on a broken screen phone void my warranty?
No, enabling USB debugging usually does not void the warranty of your phone. However, always consult the manufacturer’s guidelines to be certain.