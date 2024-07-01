How to turn on USB debugging broken screen?

If you’ve accidentally dropped your phone and shattered the screen, you might find yourself in a frustrating situation. Not being able to use your phone can be distressing, but fear not! There is a way to enable USB debugging on your device, even with a broken screen. In this article, we will guide you through the process step-by-step.
What is USB Debugging?
USB debugging is a feature found in Android devices that allows you to communicate with the device over a USB connection using the Android Software Development Kit (SDK). It is primarily used by developers but can also be handy for troubleshooting and advanced users.
Why do you need USB Debugging?
USB debugging provides access to the Android device’s system level, enabling you to perform various tasks, such as installing custom ROMs, backing up data, recovering deleted files, and even controlling the device using your computer.
Can you enable USB debugging without touching the screen?
Yes, it is possible to enable USB debugging without touching the screen. You can achieve this by using a combination of physical buttons and software applications specifically designed for this purpose.
How to turn on USB debugging with a broken screen?
To turn on USB debugging with a broken screen, follow these steps:
1. Install ADB and Fastboot on your computer:
Download and install the Android SDK Platform Tools, which includes the necessary drivers to communicate with your Android device. You can find them on the Android Developer website.
2. Connect your broken screen Android device to your computer:
Use a USB cable to connect your device to your computer.
3. Launch the Command Prompt or Terminal:
On Windows, press Windows + R, type “cmd,” and hit Enter. On macOS, press Command + Space, search for “Terminal,” and launch it.
4. Enable ADB on your device in recovery mode:
Enter the recovery mode on your device. This can be achieved by pressing and holding a specific combination of buttons (usually the power button and volume down button) until the recovery screen appears.
5. Verify device connectivity:
In the Command Prompt or Terminal, enter “adb devices” and hit Enter. Your device should be listed. If not, make sure you have the necessary drivers installed.
6. Enable USB debugging:
Enter the following command: “adb shell service call window 1 i32 3.” This command simulates a screen tap to enable USB debugging.
7. Verify USB debugging:
Now enter “adb devices” again, and your device should still be listed. This confirms that USB debugging is enabled.
That’s it! You’ve successfully turned on USB debugging with a broken screen.
FAQs:
Q: Is USB debugging enabled by default on Android devices?
A: No, USB debugging is not enabled by default on Android devices. You have to manually enable it in the developer options.
Q: Can USB debugging be enabled wirelessly?
A: No, USB debugging cannot be enabled wirelessly. It requires a USB connection to your computer.
Q: What if my phone’s touchscreen is completely unresponsive?
A: If the touchscreen is unresponsive, you will need to use alternative methods like OTG adapters, Bluetooth keyboards, or external mice to navigate and enable USB debugging.
Q: Can I recover data from a phone with a broken screen?
A: Yes, enabling USB debugging allows you to recover data from a phone with a broken screen using various software applications like Dr.Fone, iMobie PhoneRescue, or Tenorshare UltData.
Q: Do I need to unlock my phone’s bootloader to enable USB debugging?
A: No, unlocking the bootloader is not necessary to enable USB debugging.
Q: Is USB debugging enabled on every Android version?
A: Yes, USB debugging is available on all Android versions. However, the steps to enable it may vary slightly.
Q: Can USB debugging be enabled on a rooted device only?
A: No, you can enable USB debugging on both rooted and non-rooted devices.
Q: Will enabling USB debugging void my phone’s warranty?
A: No, enabling USB debugging does not void your phone’s warranty.
Q: Can I enable USB debugging on an iPhone?
A: No, USB debugging is an Android-specific feature and cannot be enabled on iPhones.
Q: Will enabling USB debugging delete all my data?
A: No, enabling USB debugging does not delete any data from your device.
Q: Can USB debugging be turned on remotely on a locked device?
A: No, USB debugging cannot be turned on remotely on a locked Android device.
Q: What if my computer doesn’t recognize my device?
A: Make sure you have the necessary drivers installed. Restart your computer and try using a different USB cable or port.