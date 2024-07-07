**How to turn on number lock on Apple keyboard?**
Many Apple users are accustomed to the sleek and user-friendly design of the Apple keyboards. However, one common query that often arises is how to turn on the number lock on an Apple keyboard. While Apple keyboards do not have a dedicated number lock key like some other keyboards, there is a simple workaround to activate the number lock function. Keep reading to find out how!
What is the number lock function?
The number lock function allows you to use the number keys on your keyboard as a numeric keypad, similar to what you would find on a separate numeric keypad or a laptop’s built-in numeric keypad.
Which Apple keyboards have a number lock function?
All Apple keyboards, including the Magic Keyboard, Apple Keyboard with Numeric Keypad, and Built-in MacBook keyboards, have the number lock feature.
How to turn on number lock on an Apple keyboard?
To turn on the number lock function on an Apple keyboard, you can follow these steps:
– Press and hold the “Fn” (function) key on your Apple keyboard.
– Look for the “Num Lock” or “Clear” key on the top row of function keys.
– While holding down the “Fn” key, press the “Num Lock” or “Clear” key once.
– Release both keys. Now, your Apple keyboard is in number lock mode.
How do I know if the number lock is on?
When the number lock function is activated on an Apple keyboard, you will notice that the characters printed on the number keys are displayed in a lighter shade, indicating that they function as numbers instead of the default function keys.
What if my Apple keyboard doesn’t have a “Num Lock” or “Clear” key?
If your Apple keyboard doesn’t have a dedicated “Num Lock” or “Clear” key, you can still activate the number lock function by following the steps mentioned above, using the keys that serve similar functions on your specific keyboard model.
I pressed the keys, but the number lock function didn’t activate. What should I do?
If the number lock function doesn’t activate after pressing the required keys, ensure that you are pressing them simultaneously and release them together. If the issue persists, try restarting your computer and trying again.
Can I customize the number lock function on my Apple keyboard?
Unfortunately, Apple keyboards do not provide customization options for the number lock function. The activation key combination is fixed and cannot be changed.
Will the number lock function drain my battery faster?
No, activating the number lock function on an Apple keyboard does not have any significant impact on the battery life. It is a software-based function that consumes only a negligible amount of power.
Can I use the number lock function on my MacBook’s built-in keyboard?
Yes, MacBook’s built-in keyboards also have the number lock function. You can follow the same steps mentioned above to activate it.
Does the number lock function work on external Apple keyboards connected to MacBook?
Yes, the number lock function works on both external Apple keyboards and built-in MacBook keyboards. The activation process is the same for both.
How do I turn off the number lock on an Apple keyboard?
To turn off the number lock function and revert to using the default function keys, simply press and hold the “Fn” key and the “Num Lock” or “Clear” key simultaneously. Release both keys to disable the number lock mode.
Can I use the number lock function on iOS devices like iPhones and iPads?
No, the number lock function is not available on iOS devices as the virtual keyboards on these devices automatically switch to the numeric keypad when needed.