**How to turn on keyboard light on MacBook?**
If you have a MacBook with a backlit keyboard, enabling the keyboard light can greatly enhance your typing experience, especially in low-light settings. Follow the steps below to turn on the keyboard light on your MacBook:
1. Check your MacBook model: Not all MacBook models have backlit keyboards. Before proceeding, ensure that your MacBook is equipped with this feature. You can usually find this information in the technical specifications of your MacBook model.
2. Power on your MacBook: Make sure your MacBook is turned on and running.
3. Adjust lighting settings: Tap the Apple menu () on the top-left corner of your screen and select “System Preferences” from the drop-down menu.
4. Open Keyboard settings: In the System Preferences window, locate and click on the “Keyboard” icon.
5. Enable keyboard lighting: Within the Keyboard settings, you will find a checkbox labeled “Adjust keyboard brightness in low light.” Ensure that this box is ticked to enable the automatic adjustment of your keyboard lighting in low-light conditions.
6. Use the Function keys: On most MacBook models, you can manually control the keyboard’s backlight intensity using the Function keys. Look for the keys with icons representing a sun or lightbulb. Typically, it’s either F5 or F6 that controls the keyboard lighting. Pressing the key will either increase or decrease the brightness of the keyboard light.
7. Adjust brightness through System Preferences: If the Function keys don’t work, or you prefer not to use them, you can adjust the keyboard brightness manually. Within the Keyboard settings, you will find a slider labeled “Keyboard Brightness.” Slide the brightness indicator to the desired level.
8. Customize using third-party apps: If you want more control over the keyboard lighting, you can explore third-party applications available for macOS. These applications can offer additional features and customization options, allowing you to create personalized keyboard light settings.
Related FAQs:
1. How do I know if my MacBook has a backlit keyboard?
To check if your MacBook has a backlit keyboard, refer to the technical specifications of your MacBook model on Apple’s official website.
2. Can I turn off the keyboard light on my MacBook?
Yes, you can turn off the keyboard light on your MacBook by adjusting the keyboard brightness to the lowest level or unticking the “Adjust keyboard brightness in low light” checkbox in the Keyboard settings.
3. Why isn’t my MacBook keyboard lighting turning on?
If the keyboard light on your MacBook isn’t turning on, ensure that you have a MacBook model with a backlit keyboard. Additionally, check the Keyboard settings and ensure that the keyboard brightness isn’t set to the lowest level or turned off entirely.
4. Can I adjust the keyboard light color on my MacBook?
No, MacBook models typically do not offer the option to change the color of the keyboard light. The backlighting is usually limited to a single color, usually white or off-white.
5. How long does the keyboard light stay on?
The duration for which the keyboard light remains on depends on your MacBook’s settings. By default, the keyboard light will automatically turn off after a period of inactivity to conserve battery life. You can adjust the duration or set it to never turn off in the Energy Saver settings.
6. Can I adjust the keyboard brightness on a MacBook with Touch Bar?
Yes, MacBook models with a Touch Bar allow users to adjust the keyboard brightness directly from the Touch Bar. Locate the keyboard brightness icon on the Touch Bar and slide left or right to increase or decrease the brightness.
7. Can I adjust the keyboard brightness on an older MacBook without a Touch Bar?
If your older MacBook does not have a Touch Bar, you can still adjust the keyboard brightness manually using the Function keys or through the Keyboard settings in System Preferences.
8. Is it possible to disable automatic keyboard light adjustment?
Yes, if you prefer to have manual control over the keyboard light, you can disable the automatic adjustment feature in the Keyboard settings by unticking the “Adjust keyboard brightness in low light” checkbox.
9. Does keyboard lighting drain the MacBook’s battery quickly?
The impact on battery life is minimal when using the keyboard light on MacBook models. However, keeping the keyboard light at a higher brightness level for an extended period may slightly reduce battery performance.
10. Can I adjust the keyboard light brightness during startup?
No, the keyboard light can only be adjusted after your MacBook has completed the startup process and you have logged in to your user account.
11. Does the MacBook Air have a backlit keyboard?
Yes, many MacBook Air models come with a backlit keyboard. However, it’s essential to verify the specifications of your specific MacBook Air model to ensure it includes this feature.
12. Is it possible to repair the keyboard backlight myself?
Repairing the keyboard backlight on a MacBook requires technical expertise and knowledge. It is recommended to seek professional assistance from authorized Apple service centers or certified technicians to avoid any potential damage to your MacBook.