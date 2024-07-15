How to turn old laptop screen into external desktop monitor?

Is your old laptop collecting dust in a corner, unused and forgotten? With a bit of creativity and resourcefulness, you can repurpose the screen into a sleek, space-saving external desktop monitor. It’s a fantastic way to extend the life of your old laptop and give it a new purpose. So, if you’re wondering how to turn your old laptop screen into an external desktop monitor, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s explore the process step by step.
What You’ll Need
Before embarking on this DIY project, gather the following materials:
1. Old laptop with a functioning screen
2. Screwdriver
3. HDMI-to-eDP controller board
4. HDMI cable
5. Power source for the controller board (usually 12V)
6. Flexible adhesive or double-sided tape
7. External monitor stand or bracket (optional)
Now that you have the materials, let’s dive into the process.
Step-by-Step Guide
1. Disassembling the laptop: Begin by carefully disassembling the old laptop, keeping in mind that the screen is a delicate component. Use a screwdriver to remove the necessary screws and gently detach the screen from the laptop body.
2. Identifying the eDP connector: Locate the eDP (Embedded DisplayPort) connector on the back of the LCD screen. This connector transfers data from the laptop’s motherboard to the display.
3. Connecting the HDMI-to-eDP controller board: Connect the HDMI-to-eDP controller board to the eDP connector. Ensure a secure connection, as a loose connection may result in a blank screen or poor display quality.
4. Powering the controller board: Connect the power source (12V) to the controller board. This will provide the necessary power for the board to operate.
5. Setting up the HDMI connection: Connect one end of the HDMI cable to the HDMI port of your computer’s graphics card, and the other end to the HDMI port of the controller board.
6. Sticking the controller board to the screen: Apply flexible adhesive or double-sided tape to the back of the controller board. Carefully attach the board to the back of the screen, ensuring it is secured firmly in place.
7. Mounting the external monitor (optional): If you wish to mount the screen, use an external monitor stand or bracket to prop it up securely. This is especially important if you plan to use the screen for an extended period.
8. Powering on and configuring: Connect the power source to the controller board and power on your computer. The laptop screen should now function as an external desktop monitor. Adjust the display settings on your computer, if necessary, to optimize visibility and resolution.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q1: Can I use any old laptop screen as an external monitor?
A1: Not all laptop screens are compatible for use as external monitors. You need to ensure that your laptop screen has an eDP connector and supports an HDMI-to-eDP conversion.
Q2: Where can I find an HDMI-to-eDP controller board?
A2: HDMI-to-eDP controller boards can be found online through various electronics suppliers or marketplaces.
Q3: Is it difficult to disassemble a laptop?
A3: Laptop disassembly can be tricky, especially if you’re inexperienced. If you’re unsure, it’s best to seek guidance from a professional or consult online tutorials specific to your laptop model.
Q4: Do I need technical expertise to complete this project?
A4: While some technical know-how can be beneficial, this project can be accomplished by following step-by-step instructions and with a little patience.
Q5: Will using an old laptop screen impact the performance of my computer?
A5: No, utilizing the laptop screen as an external monitor will not negatively affect your computer’s performance.
Q6: Can I connect multiple old laptop screens to create a dual or triple monitor setup?
A6: Yes, you can connect multiple laptop screens if your graphics card supports multiple HDMI outputs.
Q7: Is it possible to adjust the brightness of the repurposed screen?
A7: In most cases, the brightness of the repurposed screen can be adjusted within the display settings of your computer.
Q8: Can I connect the repurposed screen to other devices such as gaming consoles or media players?
A8: Yes, as long as the device has an HDMI output, you can connect it to the repurposed screen.
Q9: Can I repurpose a broken laptop screen?
A9: If the screen is physically damaged, it may not be suitable for repurposing. However, if only the internal components are faulty, it could still be viable.
Q10: Can I use the repurposed screen as a touchscreen monitor?
A10: No, the touchscreen functionality of the laptop screen will not carry over when used as an external monitor.
Q11: Are there any risks involved in this DIY project?
A11: As long as you follow the instructions carefully, there are minimal risks involved. However, caution should be exercised when handling delicate components.
Q12: Can I sell the remaining parts of the disassembled laptop?
A12: Yes, you can sell or recycle the remaining parts of the disassembled laptop, minimizing electronic waste and possibly recouping some costs.