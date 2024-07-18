**How to turn old laptop screen into external desktop monitor?**
If you have an old laptop lying around, don’t let it go to waste! You can repurpose its screen and turn it into an external desktop monitor. This not only extends the life of your old laptop but also provides a cost-effective way to increase your screen real estate. So, let’s jump right in and explore how you can convert your old laptop screen into an external monitor for your desktop!
1. What do you need?
To turn your old laptop screen into an external monitor, you’ll need a few essential items:
– An old laptop with a functional screen
– A controller board specific to your laptop model
– HDMI/DVI/VGA cable
– Power supply for the controller board
– Screwdrivers and other necessary tools
2. Find the model number
Identify the model number of your laptop screen. This information is usually available on the back of the screen itself. It’s crucial to find the correct controller board as different models require different boards.
3. Purchase the correct controller board
Once you have the model number, search online for the specific controller board compatible with your laptop screen. You can find these boards on websites specializing in laptop spare parts, or popular online marketplaces.
4. Prepare your workspace
Ensure you have a clean and well-lit workspace. Lay down a soft cloth or mat to prevent any scratches on the screen or surrounding area.
5. Disassemble the laptop
Carefully disassemble your old laptop, removing the screen from its housing. It’s important to exercise caution during this process to avoid any damage.
6. Connect the controller board
Attach the controller board to the back of the laptop screen. Ensure that all the necessary cables are properly connected. Different controller boards have varying cable arrangements, so follow the instructions provided with yours.
7. Mount the screen
Secure the assembled screen onto a suitable mount or stand. You can find various monitor stands or brackets online, or opt for a more DIY solution using available materials.
8. Connect to your desktop
Using an appropriate cable (HDMI, DVI, or VGA), connect the controller board to your desktop’s graphic card or video output. Make sure to use the correct video input on the controller board.
9. Power it up
Connect the power supply to the controller board and ensure it is working correctly. This will provide the necessary power to both the screen and the board.
10. Customize display settings
On your desktop, open the display settings and configure the resolution and orientation of the external monitor. Ensure that the settings match the capabilities of your old laptop screen.
11. Enjoy your new external monitor!
Once the setup is complete, you can now enjoy the benefits of your newly transformed external monitor. Use it to multitask, extend your desktop, or simply enhance your viewing experience.
12. What can I do with the remaining parts of the laptop?
The remaining parts, such as the keyboard, touchpad, and battery, can be repurposed or sold. You can use the keyboard and touchpad in DIY electronics projects, while the battery can be sold for recycling or to others who might need a replacement.
13. Can I use any laptop screen?
Not all laptop screens can be repurposed as external monitors. Make sure your old laptop screen is compatible with a controller board.
14. Can I use the laptop screen without disassembling the whole laptop?
Unfortunately, using the laptop screen without disassembling the entire laptop is not feasible, as you need to connect the controller board to the back of the screen.
15. Can I use an old laptop screen with a different brand of controller board?
You must use a controller board that is specifically designed for your laptop screen model. Using a different brand of controller board may not work properly or at all.
16. Can I use a broken laptop screen for this project?
If the laptop screen is physically broken or damaged, it is unlikely to be usable as an external monitor. Ensure that your old laptop screen is in good working condition before attempting this project.
17. What if I cannot find a specific controller board?
If you are unable to find a controller board for your laptop screen, you may need to consider alternative ways to repurpose or recycle your old laptop.