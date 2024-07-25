**How to turn off USB when pc is off?**
Turning off USB ports when the computer is powered down can help protect your device from potential security risks and also help conserve power. While USB ports are usually powered off when a computer is shut down, there are some cases where they may still remain active. In this article, we will explore different methods to ensure that your USB ports are indeed turned off when your PC is off.
Why are USB ports sometimes still active when the PC is off?
When you shut down your computer, some USB ports might remain powered on to support features like USB charging or waking the computer from sleep mode.
Why should I turn off USB ports when the PC is off?
By turning off USB ports when the PC is off, you can prevent potential security threats like unauthorized access or data theft through USB devices. It also helps save electricity.
Method 1: Disabling USB power in BIOS/UEFI settings
Start by restarting your computer and entering the BIOS or UEFI settings. Look for an option to disable USB power from within these settings. Save the changes and exit the BIOS/UEFI menu. This will ensure that USB ports are completely turned off when the PC is powered down.
Method 2: Using a USB hub with a power switch
Invest in a USB hub that comes with a physical power switch. When you shut down your computer, simply flip the power switch on the USB hub to turn off all connected USB devices.
Method 3: Unplugging USB devices
The simplest way to ensure USB ports are turned off is by physically unplugging USB devices from your computer when it is powered down. This method is highly effective but may not be convenient for devices that require constant connectivity.
Method 4: Using group policy settings (Windows users)
Open the Group Policy Editor using the ‘gpedit.msc’ command in the Run dialog box. Navigate to ‘Computer Configuration’ > ‘Administrative Templates’ > ‘System’ > ‘Device Installation’ > ‘Device Installation Restrictions’. Enable the ‘Prevent installation of devices not described by other policy settings’ option, and save the changes.
Method 5: Using a USB selective suspend setting
Go to ‘Power Options’ in the Control Panel, click on ‘Change plan settings’ for your selected power plan, then click on ‘Change advanced power settings’. Expand ‘USB settings’ and ‘USB selective suspend settings’. Set the ‘On battery’ and ‘Plugged in’ options to ‘Disabled’.
Method 6: Utilizing a USB lock software
There are various third-party software options available that allow you to lock specific USB ports or disable them completely when the system is powered off. Research and install a reputable USB lock software that suits your needs.
Method 7: Customized power settings (Mac users)
On macOS, you can use the Energy Saver settings to manage USB power. Go to ‘System Preferences’ > ‘Energy Saver’ > ‘Power Adapter’ tab and check the box for ‘Prevent computer from sleeping automatically when the display is off’. This will help turn off USB ports along with the computer.
Method 8: Updating BIOS/UEFI firmware
Check if your computer’s manufacturer has provided any firmware updates for your BIOS/UEFI. Sometimes, the updates come with enhancements that provide better control over USB power settings.
Method 9: Disabling USB power in Device Manager
Open the Device Manager, expand ‘Universal Serial Bus controllers’, right-click on each USB Root Hub, go to ‘Properties’, and under the ‘Power Management’ tab, uncheck the box for ‘Allow the computer to turn off this device to save power’.
Method 10: Using an external power switch
If your computer doesn’t have built-in USB power control options, you can opt for an external USB power switch that allows you to cut off power to the USB ports when the computer is off.
Remember, the method you choose may depend on your specific computer model, operating system, and personal preferences. Follow the steps carefully to ensure USB ports are turned off when your PC is powered down, ensuring enhanced security and power conservation.