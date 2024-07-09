Introduction
USB power saving is a feature that allows your computer to conserve energy by cutting off power supply to USB devices when they are idle for a certain period. While this can be beneficial in terms of energy efficiency, it can also be frustrating if you frequently use USB peripherals that require constant power supply, such as external hard drives or USB-powered speakers. Fortunately, turning off USB power saving is a simple process that can be done on most operating systems.
The Answer: How to turn off USB power saving?
To turn off USB power saving, follow the steps below based on your operating system:
On Windows 10:
1. Press the Windows key on your keyboard or click on the Windows icon in the taskbar to open the Start menu.
2. Type “Power options” and click on the matching result to open the Power Options menu.
3. In the Power Options menu, click on “Change plan settings” next to your selected power plan.
4. Click on “Change advanced power settings” to open the advanced power options.
5. Scroll down and expand the “USB settings” category.
6. Next, expand the “USB selective suspend settings” category.
7. Change the settings for both “On battery” and “Plugged in” to “Disabled”.
8. Click on “Apply” and then “OK” to save the changes and exit the Power Options menu.
On macOS:
1. Click on the Apple menu icon in the top-left corner of your screen and select “System Preferences.”
2. In the System Preferences window, click on “Energy Saver.”
3. Click on the “Power Adapter” tab.
4. Uncheck the box that says “Put hard disks to sleep when possible.”
5. Uncheck the box that says “Slightly dim the display when on battery power.”
6. Close the Energy Saver window to save the changes.
On Ubuntu:
1. Open the Ubuntu Terminal by pressing Ctrl+Alt+T.
2. Type the command “sudo nano /etc/laptop-mode/conf.d/usb-autosuspend.conf” and press Enter.
3. Find the line that says “CONTROL_USB_AUTOSUSPEND=1” and change the value from “1” to “0”.
4. Press Ctrl+O to save the changes and Ctrl+X to exit the text editor.
5. Restart your computer for the changes to take effect.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I turn off USB power saving for specific USB ports only?
Unfortunately, most operating systems do not allow you to selectively disable USB power saving for specific ports. It is usually an all-or-nothing setting.
2. Will turning off USB power saving affect my computer’s energy efficiency?
Yes, turning off USB power saving may slightly reduce your computer’s energy efficiency, as it will no longer cut off power supply to USB devices when they are idle. However, the impact on overall energy consumption is typically negligible.
3. Are there any downsides to disabling USB power saving?
Disabling USB power saving may result in slightly higher power consumption, which can be a concern if you are using a laptop or a device with limited battery life. Additionally, constantly providing power to USB devices may generate additional heat, although this is generally not a significant issue.
4. Can I turn off USB power saving on older operating systems?
Yes, the steps provided for Windows 10, macOS, and Ubuntu should work on their respective older versions as well. However, the exact menu and option names may vary slightly.
5. Why is USB power saving enabled by default?
USB power saving is enabled by default to promote energy efficiency and prolong battery life in portable devices. It is particularly beneficial in scenarios where USB devices are not constantly in use.
6. Can I turn off USB power saving on a desktop computer?
Yes, you can turn off USB power saving on both desktop and laptop computers, as long as you have the necessary administrative privileges to modify the power settings.
7. Do all USB devices support power saving?
Not all USB devices are optimized for power saving. While most modern devices support power saving features, some older devices or peripherals with high power requirements may not be affected by USB power saving settings.
8. Will turning off USB power saving affect charging my smartphone or tablet via USB?
No, turning off USB power saving will not affect charging your smartphone or tablet. Charging functionality is separate from the USB power saving feature.
9. Can I turn off USB power saving on a Chromebook?
The ability to disable USB power saving on a Chromebook may depend on the specific model and operating system version. Chrome OS generally does not provide as much customization compared to other operating systems.
10. Will turning off USB power saving improve USB device performance?
Most USB devices operate normally regardless of USB power saving settings. However, some devices that require constant power supply, such as external hard drives, may experience more consistent performance when USB power saving is disabled.
11. Do I need to restart my computer after turning off USB power saving?
On Windows and Ubuntu, it is recommended to restart your computer after making changes to the power settings. However, on macOS, a system restart is not necessary for the changes to take effect.
12. Will turning off USB power saving prevent my USB devices from entering sleep mode?
Disabling USB power saving will prevent your USB devices from entering sleep mode when they are idle. This can be beneficial if your devices have a long wake-up or initialization time.