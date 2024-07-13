If you have ever encountered a situation where USB devices connected to your computer stay powered on even after shutting down your Windows 10 system, you might have wondered how to turn off USB power completely. This can be particularly annoying if you have devices that draw power constantly, such as external hard drives or smartphone chargers. In this article, we will guide you through the process of disabling USB power after shutdown on a Windows 10 operating system.
How to turn off USB power after shutdown Windows 10?
To disable USB power after shutdown, you need to access your computer’s BIOS settings. Here’s how you can do it step by step:
Step 1: Start by shutting down your Windows 10 computer completely.
Step 2: Next, turn on your computer and continuously press the BIOS key as soon as your computer starts booting. The BIOS key varies depending on the manufacturer and model of your computer. Common BIOS keys include Del, F2, F10, or Esc.
Step 3: Once you are in the BIOS settings, navigate to the “Advanced” or “Power Management” section using the arrow keys.
Step 4: Look for an option related to USB power settings. The exact name and location of this option may vary depending on your computer’s BIOS version. Look for options like “USB Power during Shutdown,” “USB Always-On,” or similar. Select this option.
Step 5: Change the USB power setting to “Disabled” or “Off.”
Step 6: Save the changes and exit the BIOS settings. This can usually be done by pressing the F10 key or following the on-screen instructions.
After completing these steps, your USB devices should no longer stay powered on after shutting down your Windows 10 system.
FAQs:
1. Why should I turn off USB power after shutdown?
Constant power supply to USB devices can drain their battery or keep them running unnecessarily, which might be undesirable for certain devices.
2. Will turning off USB power affect charging my devices?
No, turning off USB power after shutdown will not affect your ability to charge USB devices when your computer is turned on or in sleep mode.
3. Does turning off USB power have any impact on data transfer?
No, it does not affect data transfer. You can still transfer data to and from your USB devices while your computer is turned on.
4. Can I selectively disable USB power for certain devices only?
Unfortunately, most BIOS settings do not provide this level of granularity. When you disable USB power, it applies to all USB ports.
5. How do I know which key to press to enter BIOS?
You can generally find the BIOS key in the computer’s user manual or by searching for your specific computer model and BIOS key online.
6. Are BIOS settings the same for all computers?
No, BIOS settings can vary between different manufacturers and models. It’s important to refer to your computer’s user manual or manufacturer’s website for accurate information.
7. Is it possible to enable USB power after shutdown?
Yes, if you ever wish to revert the settings, you can enter your computer’s BIOS settings again and change the USB power option to “Enabled” or “On.”
8. Will disabling USB power affect other aspects of my computer’s performance?
No, disabling USB power after shutdown will not have any noticeable impact on your computer’s performance.
9. Can I change USB power settings within Windows 10?
No, USB power settings are not configurable within the Windows 10 operating system and need to be modified through the BIOS.
10. Will disabling USB power prevent my devices from waking up the computer?
No, disabling USB power does not affect the ability of USB devices to wake up your computer from sleep or hibernation mode.
11. Is there any alternative method to disable USB power after shutdown?
No, currently, the most effective way to turn off USB power is by modifying the settings within your computer’s BIOS.
12. Will turning off USB power affect my USB keyboard or mouse?
No, turning off USB power after shutdown will not impact the functionality of your USB keyboard or mouse. They should still work as usual.