**How to Turn Off Terminal Monitor on Cisco Router?**
The terminal monitor command on Cisco routers allows users to view incoming system messages and debug information in real-time. While this feature can be useful for troubleshooting purposes, it can also flood your terminal session with excessive output, which may hinder your ability to work efficiently. In such cases, you may want to disable the terminal monitor command temporarily or permanently. This article will guide you through the process of turning off the terminal monitor on a Cisco router.
1. What is the purpose of the terminal monitor command?
The terminal monitor command enables users to see system messages and debug information in real-time on their terminal screen.
2. How can terminal monitor impact performance?
The continuous stream of messages generated by terminal monitor can overwhelm the terminal session, making it difficult to work efficiently.
3. What are the steps to turn off terminal monitor on a Cisco router?
To turn off terminal monitor on a Cisco router, follow these steps:
1. Access the router’s command-line interface (CLI) by connecting to it through a console or SSH session.
2. Enter privileged EXEC mode by typing enable and providing the appropriate password.
3. Switch to global configuration mode with the command configure terminal.
4. Locate the line that contains the terminal monitor command using the show run or show line command.
5. Remove the terminal monitor command by entering the no terminal monitor command in the line configuration mode.
6. Save the configuration changes with the command write memory or copy running-config startup-config.
4. Can I temporarily disable terminal monitor without removing the command?
Yes, you can temporarily disable terminal monitor without removing the command by entering the exec-timeout 0 0 command in line configuration mode. This sets the terminal timeout to 0 seconds, effectively silencing further messages until the next login/logout.
5. Will turning off terminal monitor affect other logging features?
No, turning off terminal monitor only disables the real-time display of system messages. It doesn’t impact the functionality of other logging features such as syslog.
6. How can I confirm if terminal monitor is disabled?
You can use the show line command to verify whether the terminal monitor command is active or disabled.
7. Is it possible to turn off terminal monitor on specific lines?
Yes, terminal monitor can be disabled on specific lines by accessing the line configuration mode for that particular line and entering the no terminal monitor command.
8. Can I disable terminal monitor on multiple lines simultaneously?
Yes, you can disable terminal monitor on multiple lines simultaneously by using the line-range command in line configuration mode.
9. What other alternatives can I use instead of terminal monitor?
Instead of relying solely on terminal monitor, you can redirect system messages and debug information to a syslog server for centralized monitoring and analysis.
10. Will turning off terminal monitor affect system diagnostics?
No, turning off terminal monitor won’t affect system diagnostics. You can still use other logging methods and tools for troubleshooting and diagnostics.
11. Can I schedule when terminal monitor is active?
No, the terminal monitor command is either enabled or disabled. There is no built-in scheduling functionality.
12. Can I disable terminal monitor on Cisco switches as well?
Yes, the terminal monitor command is available on Cisco switches too. You can follow the same steps mentioned earlier to disable it on a switch.
In conclusion, the terminal monitor command on Cisco routers provides real-time access to system messages and debugging information. However, if it becomes excessive, it can hinder your workflow. By following the steps outlined in this article, you can easily turn off terminal monitor or temporarily silence it to improve your efficiency without losing access to important system logs and diagnostics.