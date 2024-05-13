The Angelcare Monitor is a fantastic device that provides parents with peace of mind by monitoring their baby’s breathing and movements. However, there may come a time when you want to turn off the sensor pad feature for various reasons. In this article, we will guide you through the process and answer some related frequently asked questions.
How to Turn Off Sensor Pad on Angelcare Monitor?
To turn off the sensor pad on your Angelcare Monitor, follow these simple steps:
1. Locate the nursery unit of your Angelcare Monitor.
2. Look for the Sensor Pad Sensitivity dial on the back of the nursery unit.
3. Turn the Sensor Pad Sensitivity dial all the way to the left (counter-clockwise) until it clicks.
4. The sensor pad is now disabled and will no longer detect the baby’s breathing and movement.
It’s essential to remember that disabling the sensor pad means you won’t receive alerts or have access to those features. However, it might be necessary if your baby moves a lot during sleep or if you prefer other monitoring methods.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):
1. Can I turn off the sensor pad temporarily?
Yes, you can easily turn off the sensor pad by following the steps mentioned above and turn it on again when needed.
2. Is it safe to turn off the sensor pad?
Yes, it is safe to turn off the sensor pad. The Angelcare Monitor has various features to ensure your baby’s safety, even without the sensor pad.
3. Will the Angelcare Monitor still work without the sensor pad?
Yes, the Angelcare Monitor will still function without the sensor pad. You will still be able to hear and monitor your baby through the audio and video capabilities of the device.
4. What are the other monitoring features available on the Angelcare Monitor?
Besides the sensor pad, the Angelcare Monitor offers audio and video monitoring, room temperature tracking, two-way communication, and night vision.
5. Can I use the Angelcare Monitor without the sensor pad from the beginning?
Certainly! The Angelcare Monitor can be used without the sensor pad if you choose not to use it right from the start.
6. How can I adjust the sensitivity of the sensor pad?
To adjust the sensitivity of the sensor pad, use the Sensor Pad Sensitivity dial located on the back of the nursery unit.
7. Do I need to turn off the Angelcare Monitor when not in use?
No, you don’t need to turn off the Angelcare Monitor when not in use. It will enter sleep mode automatically and reactivate when any sound or movement is detected.
8. How far is the range of the Angelcare Monitor?
The Angelcare Monitor has a maximum range of up to 820 feet (outdoors) and up to 262 feet (indoors) between the nursery and parental unit.
9. Can I connect multiple nursery units to one parental unit?
Yes, the Angelcare Monitor allows you to connect up to four nursery units to one parental unit, making it convenient for monitoring multiple rooms simultaneously.
10. Are there any visual indicators when the sensor pad is turned off?
No, there are no visual indicators when the sensor pad is turned off. You can double-check the sensitivity dial position to confirm it is disabled.
11. Can I still use the Angelcare Monitor as an audio monitor without the sensor pad?
Absolutely! Even with the sensor pad turned off, the Angelcare Monitor functions as an audio monitor keeping you updated with your baby’s sounds and movements.
12. Can I adjust the volume on the Angelcare Monitor?
Yes, you can adjust the volume on the Angelcare Monitor to ensure it suits your preferences and allows you to hear your baby clearly.