How to turn off monitor remotely?

Introduction
In today’s digital age, remote access and control have become essential for efficient work and energy management. Turning off your monitor remotely can help conserve power, save costs, and streamline everyday tasks. This article will guide you through the process of remotely turning off your monitor.
Step-by-Step Guide
1. Check if your computer supports remote monitor control
Not all computers support remote monitor control. Ensure that your computer is equipped with features like Wake-on-LAN (WoL), remote desktop software, or network-enabled power switches.
2. Enable remote functionality
If your computer supports remote monitor control, make sure to enable the relevant settings. To do this, access the computer’s BIOS or UEFI interface and enable options like “Wake-on-LAN” or “Remote Wake-Up.”
3. Install remote desktop software
To remotely turn off your monitor, you need to utilize remote desktop software. Install software like TeamViewer, AnyDesk, or Remote Desktop Connection to establish remote access to your computer.
4. Set up remote access
Once the remote desktop software is installed, configure the settings according to your preference. Create an account, set up security measures, and establish a secure connection between your devices.
5. Connect to your computer remotely
Launch the remote desktop software on your remote device. Enter the computer’s IP address or the unique identification code provided by the software to establish a secure connection with your computer.
6. Navigate to the power settings
Once connected to your computer remotely, navigate to the power settings. You can typically find the power options by right-clicking on the desktop and selecting “Display settings” or “Power options” from the context menu.
7. Adjust the power settings
In the power settings menu, locate the option that allows you to control the monitor’s power state. The name of this option may vary depending on the operating system and computer model. Ensure that the monitor can be turned off remotely.
How to turn off monitor remotely?
To turn off the monitor remotely, simply click on the option provided in the power settings menu. This action will instantly switch off the monitor, conserving energy and reducing power consumption.
8. Configure remote shortcuts
To simplify the process, configure remote shortcuts that directly control the monitor’s power state. Assign keyboard shortcuts or create custom buttons within the remote desktop software to turn off the monitor with a single click.
9. Test the remote monitor control
Before relying on remote control regularly, it’s crucial to test the functionality. Check whether turning off the monitor remotely works as expected and that the other features are functioning correctly.
10. Consider using network-enabled power switches
If your computer doesn’t support remote monitor control through software, you can use network-enabled power switches. These devices allow you to remotely cut power to the monitor by accessing the switch’s web interface.
11. Automate the process
You have the option to automate the process of turning off the monitor remotely using scripts or scheduled tasks. This way, you can save time and effort by setting up a specific time for the monitor to automatically switch off.
12. Ensure security measures
To maintain the security of your computer, ensure that you have implemented appropriate security measures. Use strong passwords, keep your remote desktop software up to date, and restrict remote access to trusted devices only.
Conclusion
Turning off your monitor remotely can have numerous benefits, including energy conservation and efficient task management. By following the steps outlined in this article, you can easily set up remote access and control, allowing you to turn off your monitor with ease. Remember to prioritize security to prevent unauthorized access. Enjoy the convenience and energy savings that remote monitor control brings!