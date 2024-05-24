Using an external monitor with your laptop can enhance your productivity and provide a larger display. However, if you prefer to work solely on the external monitor, turning off the laptop screen can help conserve power and eliminate distractions. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to accomplish this.
**How to turn off laptop screen while using external monitor?**
To turn off your laptop screen while using an external monitor, follow these simple steps:
1. Connect your external monitor to your laptop using the appropriate cable.
2. Once the connection is established, go to the desktop on your laptop.
3. Right-click anywhere on the desktop to open the context menu.
4. Select the “Display settings” option from the menu.
5. In the Display settings window, scroll down to the “Multiple displays” section.
6. Under the “Multiple displays” section, you will find a drop-down menu labeled “Select and rearrange displays.”
7. Click on the drop-down menu and choose the option that corresponds to your external monitor.
8. Once you have selected the external monitor, scroll down to the “Multiple displays” section again.
9. Locate the checkbox labeled “Make this my main display” and uncheck it.
10. Finally, scroll up to the top of the Display settings window and click on the “Apply” button to save the changes.
Congratulations! You have successfully turned off your laptop screen while using an external monitor. Now, only the external monitor will display the visual output from your laptop.
FAQs:
**1. Can I turn off the laptop screen without using an external monitor?** Yes, you can turn off the laptop screen without using an external monitor by adjusting the power settings or using keyboard shortcuts, depending on your operating system.
**2. Why would someone want to turn off their laptop screen while using an external monitor?** Turning off the laptop screen while using an external monitor can help save power, reduce eye strain, and eliminate distractions.
**3. Will turning off the laptop screen affect the external monitor’s performance?** No, turning off the laptop screen will not affect the performance or functionality of the external monitor.
**4. Can I turn off the laptop screen temporarily and turn it back on later?** Yes, you can easily turn off the laptop screen temporarily and turn it back on by following the same steps mentioned earlier.
**5. Are there keyboard shortcuts to turn off the laptop screen?** Yes, certain keyboard shortcuts like Win+P on Windows or Command+F1 on macOS allow you to switch between display modes and turn off the laptop screen.
**6. Can I still hear audio when the laptop screen is turned off?** Yes, the audio will continue to play through the laptop’s speakers or connected headphones regardless of the screen being turned off.
**7. How can I adjust the screen brightness when using an external monitor?** You can usually adjust the screen brightness of an external monitor through its own physical buttons or the settings provided with the monitor.
**8. Will the laptop screen turn back on if I disconnect the external monitor?** Yes, if you disconnect the external monitor, the laptop screen will automatically turn back on and become the primary display.
**9. Can I use different wallpapers on my laptop screen and the external monitor?** Yes, most operating systems allow you to set different wallpapers for each display, providing a personalized experience.
**10. What should I do if my laptop doesn’t detect the external monitor?** Ensure that the monitor is properly connected, try restarting your laptop, and update the graphics driver to resolve any compatibility issues.
**11. Do I need to adjust the screen resolution when using an external monitor?** In most cases, the operating system will automatically adjust the screen resolution to match the capabilities of the external monitor.
**12. Will turning off the laptop screen extend the lifespan of the display?** While turning off the laptop screen can help conserve power, it does not significantly impact the overall lifespan of the display. The lifespan of the screen is primarily determined by its usage and the manufacturer’s quality.