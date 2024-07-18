How to Turn Off Laptop Screen but Keep Monitor?
Laptops are fantastic devices that allow us to work, study, and entertain ourselves wherever we go. Sometimes, however, we may find ourselves in situations where we need to use an external monitor while keeping the laptop screen off. Whether it’s to save power, reduce distractions, or connect to a larger display, there are several ways to achieve this. In this article, we will explore different methods to turn off the laptop screen while keeping the monitor on.
Method 1: Using Display Settings
The easiest way to turn off the laptop screen but keep the monitor is by utilizing the display settings. Follow these steps:
1. **Press the Windows key + P** to open the “Project” menu.
2. Select the “Second screen only” option. This will turn off the laptop screen and solely use the external monitor.
Method 2: Using Power Options
Another way to achieve this is by configuring the power options. Here’s what you need to do:
1. **Right-click on the desktop** and select “Display settings.”
2. Under the “Display” section, **scroll down and click on “Advanced display settings.”**
3. Click on “Display adapter properties for Display 1.”
4. A new window will open. Go to the “Power Management” tab.
5. Check the box that says “**Enable ‘Allow this device to turn off this display’**” and click “OK.”
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. How to turn off the laptop screen using keyboard shortcuts?
You can turn off the laptop screen quickly using the keyboard shortcut **Windows key + P** and selecting the “Second screen only” option.
2. Can I turn off the laptop screen without an external monitor?
Yes, you can. By using the above methods, the laptop screen can be turned off even if you don’t have an external monitor connected.
3. Will turning off the laptop screen affect the power consumption?
Yes, turning off the laptop screen will reduce power consumption, as the display is one of the major power-draining components.
4. Will closing the laptop lid turn off the laptop screen?
No, closing the laptop lid will generally put the laptop into sleep mode or hibernate. To turn off just the screen, follow the methods mentioned above.
5. How to switch back to using both the laptop and the external monitor?
You can switch back to using both screens by pressing the **Windows key + P** and selecting the “Extend” option.
6. Can I control the brightness of the monitor separately from the laptop screen?
Yes, you can usually adjust the brightness settings independently for each screen through their respective display settings.
7. Will turning off the laptop screen while using the external monitor improve performance?
Turning off the laptop screen may slightly improve performance by redirecting all the resources to the external monitor, but the difference is often negligible.
8. Does turning off the laptop screen extend its lifespan?
While it may reduce stress on the screen itself, turning off the laptop screen does not significantly extend its overall lifespan.
9. Why would someone want to turn off the laptop screen but keep the monitor?
There are various reasons for this, such as conserving battery power, reducing distractions, or connecting to a larger display for better visibility.
10. Does turning off the laptop screen affect the functionality of the laptop?
No, turning off the laptop screen will not affect the laptop’s functionality. It will continue to operate normally, with the display turned off.
11. Can I use these methods on a Mac laptop?
No, these methods are specific to Windows laptops. Mac laptops may have different options or settings for controlling the display.
12. Is it possible to turn off both the laptop screen and external monitor simultaneously?
Yes, you can achieve this by selecting the “PC screen only” option from the “Project” menu opened by pressing the **Windows key + P**. However, the laptop lid must be closed for this to work.
In conclusion, when the need arises to turn off the laptop screen while keeping the monitor on, there are convenient and straightforward methods available. By following the steps mentioned above, you can easily achieve this desired configuration and utilize an external monitor for a more efficient and focused computing experience.